  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Eni SpA
  News
  Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:55:45 2023-02-08 am EST
14.23 EUR   +2.32%
11:37aItalian prosecutors drop Congo case against Eni CEO
RE
08:57aEni : and Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 team up to provide energy for Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026
PU
02:34aFutures on Mib in the green; MPS at a loss in 2022
AN
Italian prosecutors drop Congo case against Eni CEO

02/08/2023 | 11:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: QatarEnergy joins three-way consortium to explore Lebanon offshore gas

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors do not plan to pursue a case against the head of Italian energy group Eni over oil permits granted in Congo Republic, they said on Wednesday.

The magistrates formally requested the dismissal of a charge against Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi for alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest.

They also asked that charges of alleged undue inducement be dropped against Descalzi's wife, Marie Madeleine Ingoba, and six other people including former Eni executives.

A statement from the prosecutors said that the main alleged crime in the case had been changed from bribery to undue inducement, which will be time-barred on March 18. The crime of failure to declare a conflict of interest is already time-barred.

"No surprise, I was certain of her absolute correct behaviour," Ingoba's lawyer Davide Steccanella told Reuters.

Eni also welcomed the decision, saying that it never believed that Descalzi had failed to give due notification of a conflict of interest.

"Eni CEO's non-involvement in the allegations made long ago by the public prosecutor is now confirmed," the company added.

In March 2021 a judge in a Milan court accepted Eni's offer of an 11.8 million euro ($12.7 million) payment to settle the Congo investigation.

The invetsigation, launched in 2017, revolved around allegations that, to win the renewal of oil licences in Congo Republic, Eni had agreed to sell stakes in the licences to a company with shareholder including public officials in the African nation.

Eni has said it had no role in the allocation of licences or in the Congo Republic government's choice of local partner.

After the settlement, the group said the deal did not represent an admission of guilt by the company but an initiative aimed at ending the judicial process.($1 = 0.9331 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.40% 83.65 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
ENI SPA 1.83% 14.16 Delayed Quote.4.67%
WTI -0.37% 77.369 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 130 B 130 B
Net income 2022 13 250 M 14 171 M 14 171 M
Net Debt 2022 12 673 M 13 554 M 13 554 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,55x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 46 792 M 50 045 M 50 045 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,91 €
Average target price 17,07 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA4.67%50 045
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.25%1 881 415
SHELL PLC5.55%205 230
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.89%151 718
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 294
EQUINOR ASA-14.88%91 253