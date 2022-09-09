Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:44 2022-09-09 am EDT
11.75 EUR   +1.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy collects around $2 billion from energy windfall tax, sources say

09/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Smoke from the heating of a public building rises from a chimney in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has collected only around 2 billion euros ($2 billion) from a contested windfall tax on energy companies, leaving the Treasury facing a potential multi-billion revenue shortfall, two government sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has budgeted 52 billion euros since January to help firms and households facing sky-high electricity, gas and petrol costs, as the Ukraine crisis weighed on growth prospects for the euro zone's third largest economy.

Between 10 and 11 billion euros of the total package was originally expected to be funded through a 25% windfall tax on energy groups that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices.

Under the scheme, a 40% down-payment worth more than 4 billion euros was from companies due by the end of June.

But thousands of companies refused to pay and some of them publicly complained about the levy, saying that volatile energy prices were also creating problems for their businesses.

In response, Draghi last month approved a measure establishing that the down-payment would carry a 30% surcharge if paid by Aug. 31, after which it would rise to 60%.

Despite the deadlines, the Treasury estimated it had raised less than 1 billion euros by end-June and only an additional 1 billion by Aug. 31, the sources said.

Almost 30% of what has been raised comes from state controlled group Eni, which complied with the scheme paying so far around 560 million euros.

However, the revenue shortfall has no impact on Italy's public finance targets at present, as rising consumer prices and energy costs are lifting indirect taxes such as its VAT sales tax.

What has been collected in August from the windfall tax is part of a 6.2 billion euro of extra support unveiled on Thursday. Rome plans to use the resources to help fund a new relief package worth up to 13 billion euros.

The Treasury is also studying some changes to the windfall tax aimed at reducing litigation risks, as several energy companies are filing appeals, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9907 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.70% 0.68022 Delayed Quote.5.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.08% 1.15174 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.76319 Delayed Quote.9.42%
ENI SPA 1.86% 11.786 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.77% 0.012443 Delayed Quote.6.38%
LESS S.A. 2.06% 1.092 Delayed Quote.-56.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.40% 90.84 Delayed Quote.19.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.78% 0.991169 Delayed Quote.13.72%
WTI 2.36% 85.01 Delayed Quote.8.87%
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 113 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2022 11 594 M 11 557 M 11 557 M
Net Debt 2022 10 571 M 10 537 M 10 537 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,61x
Yield 2022 7,59%
Capitalization 40 312 M 40 184 M 40 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,58 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-5.22%40 184
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.30%2 159 353
SHELL PLC39.97%188 213
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%139 765
TOTALENERGIES SE10.24%125 796
EQUINOR ASA49.49%112 092