  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
2023-03-03
13.41 EUR   +0.47%
ENI : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Italy prosecutors ask to drop obstruction of justice case for Eni, CEO
RE
Kenya is Committed to Clean Energy
AQ
Italy prosecutors ask to drop obstruction of justice case for Eni, CEO

03/03/2023
FILE PHOTO: QatarEnergy joins three-way consortium to explore Lebanon offshore gas

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have asked for a case against Eni and its head over alleged obstruction of justice in corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria to be dropped, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi had been investigated by prosecutors in the preliminary proceedings, but the sources said the case against him, another manager and the company would now be dropped as evidence clearing them had been found.

Both Eni and CEO Descalzi's lawyer declined to comment.

Milan prosecutors had been set to ask for a dismissal for Eni and its head in December 2021, but the investigation was transferred to the city of Brescia for jurisdictional reasons before being sent back to Milan only a few weeks ago.

The case revolves around allegations that between 2014 and 2019 some senior managers at Eni tried to discredit witnesses in cases involving alleged corruption in Nigeria and Algeria.

Defendants in the two corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria have since been acquitted.

While asking to drop the case against the company and the two executives, Milan prosecutors also requested trial for five former Eni managers and a lawyer for alleged criminal conspiracy aimed at obstructing justice and slandering witnesses.

One judge will now have to ratify the dismissal, while another judge will schedule a preliminary hearing to decide whether to order a trial for the other suspects or acquit them.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 0.33% 13.386 Delayed Quote.0.44%
OANDO PLC -2.16% 4.99 End-of-day quote.27.30%
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2022 13 506 M 14 322 M 14 322 M
Net Debt 2022 12 983 M 13 768 M 13 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 6,59%
Capitalization 44 901 M 47 615 M 47 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA0.44%47 615
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.09%1 860 306
SHELL PLC11.97%215 925
TOTALENERGIES SE0.80%162 264
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.25%136 716
EQUINOR ASA-7.76%98 088