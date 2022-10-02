Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-09-30 am EDT
10.91 EUR   +1.00%
12:14pItaly's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday
RE
10:44aItaly to get through winter with current gas levels -energy minister
RE
10/01Italy's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Oct. 2
RE
Summary 
Summary

Italy's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday

10/02/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni said on Sunday that it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Monday.

In a note published on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME, Eni said that the situation was expected to remain the same until Oct. 4, adding it would give further updates.

Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, flagged on Saturday that Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point would be at zero for this weekend, with Gazprom blaming the disruption on regulatory changes in Austria.

Earlier, Italy's energy minister said the country will be able to get through the winter with existing gas storage and flow levels unless there are "catastrophic events". (Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 1.00% 10.91 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
