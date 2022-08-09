Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
08/09 am EDT
11.49 EUR   +0.36%
News 
Italy's Eni to Export 4.5 Billion Tons of LNG From Congo Republic by 2025

08/09/2022 | 11:30am EDT
By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Italian energy firm Eni SpA said it plans to produce and export 4.5 billion tons of liquefied natural gas from the Republic of Congo by 2025.

"We took stock of a gas export project for which we had signed an agreement. It is a two-phase project, the first of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The second will extend to 2025 and will give Congo the opportunity to export up to 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said Monday, after meeting with Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Eni and the government of the Central African nation have jointly constructed a power plant in Pointe-Noire that produces electricity from gas.


ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.99% 2.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ENI SPA 0.47% 11.5 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.77% 368.3585 Real-time Quote.116.12%
WTI 1.34% 91.444 Delayed Quote.16.88%
