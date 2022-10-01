Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-09-30 am EDT
10.91 EUR   +1.00%
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
09/30Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany
RE
09/29Eni : Mexico and Tabasco's Ministry of Education sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote education initiatives in the state of Tabasco
PU
Italy's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt

10/01/2022 | 08:22am EDT
MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni said it not would receive any of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom for delivery on Saturday, but the firms said they were working to fix this.

Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero for Oct. 1, Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, said in a statement on its website.

Moscow and several European countries, including Germany, have been at loggerheads over the supply of natural gas from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The European Union says that Moscow is using the flow of gas needed for energy in the region as an economic weapon, something that Russia has consistently denied, blaming instead the impact of Western sanctions for any disruptions in supply.

Gazprom said in a statement on Telegram that the problem was the result of regulatory changes in Austria.

Russia's state-owned energy giant said that gas transit through Austria had been suspended after the country's grid operator refused to confirm transport nominations.

Austria's gas grid operator was not immediately available for comment on Saturday to respond to Gazprom's comments.

A spokesperson for Eni, however, said that Austria continued to receive gas on its border with Slovakia.

Italy has secured additional gas imports this year from alternative suppliers to make up for a fall in flows from Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russian gas now accounts for around 10% of Italian imports, down from around 40%, a source close to the matter said, while the share for Algeria and the Nordics has increased.

Elsewhere, Gazprom cut natural gas supplies to Moldova by around 30%, Vadim Ceban, director of gas firm Moldovagaz, said.

On Friday, Moldova's deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Gazprom had warned it about the reduction.

Spinu said on Saturday that technical problems caused the reduction and Moldova would ask Gazprom to increase supplies.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Francesca Landini in Milan, additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London, Michael Shields in Zurich and Alexander Tanas in Chisinau, editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 1.00% 10.91 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.57% 316.79 Real-time Quote.84.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 59.075 Delayed Quote.-24.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 115 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 12 246 M 12 008 M 12 008 M
Net Debt 2022 10 556 M 10 351 M 10 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 8,06%
Capitalization 37 827 M 37 093 M 37 093 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-10.72%37 093
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.15%2 098 466
SHELL PLC38.52%179 614
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 414
TOTALENERGIES SE8.17%119 595
EQUINOR ASA51.80%105 046