Italy's Meloni expected to sign major gas deal as she starts Libya visit

TRIPOLI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister
Giorgia Meloni flew to Tripoli on Saturday where she is expected
to agree a major gas deal aimed at boosting energy supplies to
Europe despite the insecurity and political chaos in the North
African country.
Meloni is meeting Mohamed al-Menfi, the head of Libya's
three-man Presidency Council, and Prime Minister Abdulhamid
al-Dbeibah, head of the internationally recognised Government of
National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli.
According to public statements made this week by Libya's
National Oil Corp (NOC) chief Farhat Bengdara, the deal will
involve $8 billion to produce up to 850 million cubic feet a day
of offshore gas from the Mediterranean.
However, Libya's parliament and major armed factions reject
the legitimacy of Dbeibah's government, raising fears of a new
bout of conflict after more than two years of comparative peace.
European countries have increasingly sought to replace
Russian gas with energy supplies from North Africa and elsewhere
over the past year because of the war in Ukraine.
Italy has already taken a lead in sourcing gas from Algeria,
building a new strategic partnership there that includes
investment to help state energy company Sonatrach reverse years
of declining output.
Any agreements made in Tripoli may be undermined by Libya's
internal conflict, which has divided the country between rival
factions who vie for control of government and dispute each
other's claims to political legitimacy.
Underscoring the political divisions in Libya, Dbeibah's own
Oil Minister Mohamed Oun rejected any deal that NOC were to
strike with Italy, saying in a video on the ministry website
that such agreements should be made by the ministry.
NOC chief Bengdara was appointed last year by Dbeibah, whose
own interim government was installed in 2021 through a
U.N.-backed process.
The eastern-based parliament and factions that support it
said early last year that the government was no longer
legitimate, rejecting both the appointment of Bengdara and deals
that Tripoli has struck with foreign states.
Chaos in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that
ousted autocrat Muammar Gaddafi has left much of the country in
the hands of armed factions. A small Italian military mission
has been deployed in Libya for several years.
Insecurity and lawlessness has made Libya a major, but
dangerous, route for migrants seeking to reach Europe, often via
the Italian island of Lampedusa. Hundreds of migrants die each
year attempting to make the journey.
Meloni has made tackling illegal migration a major plank of
her governing agenda and she has pushed the issue in recent
visits to Algeria and Egypt. Italian Interior Minister Matteo
Piantedosi, who oversees much of the migration issue for Rome,
flew to Libya with Meloni.
