Italy's Meloni says on track to rebuild 'excellent' relations with UAE

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister
Giorgia Meloni on Saturday said her meeting with United Arab
Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan had gone
well and the two governments would work to rebuild "excellent"
ties.
"I think discussions this morning went very, very well and
we're going back to a strategic partnership. Italy historically
had very strong relations with UAE which in recent years
experienced serious difficulties," Meloni told reporters in Abu
Dhabi.
Italy in 2021 halted the sale of thousands of missiles to
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing Rome's commitment to restoring
peace in Yemen. The UAE in turn asked Italy to vacate a military
base in the Gulf.
Meloni said the UAE could play a key role in a number of
issues that mattered to Italy, such as the stabilisation of
Libya, Tunisia's financial difficulties - which both impact
migration flows - as well as Rome's energy policy in Africa.
"On all these matters Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has
expressed his willingness to help," Meloni said.
"I think there is a strong will on both sides to rebuild not
just good but excellent relations, a friendship, which I think
is very important for our national interest."
During Meloni's visit Italian state-owned oil and gas
company Eni signed an energy cooperation accord with
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to reduce new emissions,
improve energy security and speed up low-carbon economic and
industrial growth.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signed a
declaration of intent over climate strategy with UAE climate
envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an
inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.
