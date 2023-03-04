Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:57 2023-03-03 am EST
13.43 EUR   +0.67%
08:40aEni : and ADNOC sign strategic agreement to accelerate emissions reduction and strengthen cooperation in clean energy and sustainability se...
PU
06:58aItaly's Meloni says on track to rebuild 'excellent' relations with UAE
RE
03/03Italy Said to Drop Case Against Eni, CEO for Obstruction of Justice
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Meloni says on track to rebuild 'excellent' relations with UAE

03/04/2023 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday said her meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan had gone well and the two governments would work to rebuild "excellent" ties.

"I think discussions this morning went very, very well and we're going back to a strategic partnership. Italy historically had very strong relations with UAE which in recent years experienced serious difficulties," Meloni told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

Italy in 2021 halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing Rome's commitment to restoring peace in Yemen. The UAE in turn asked Italy to vacate a military base in the Gulf.

Meloni said the UAE could play a key role in a number of issues that mattered to Italy, such as the stabilisation of Libya, Tunisia's financial difficulties - which both impact migration flows - as well as Rome's energy policy in Africa.

"On all these matters Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has expressed his willingness to help," Meloni said.

"I think there is a strong will on both sides to rebuild not just good but excellent relations, a friendship, which I think is very important for our national interest."

During Meloni's visit Italian state-owned oil and gas company Eni signed an energy cooperation accord with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to reduce new emissions, improve energy security and speed up low-carbon economic and industrial growth.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signed a declaration of intent over climate strategy with UAE climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini in Milan, Hatem Maher in Cairo, Angelo Amante in Rome. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION -0.23% 4.25 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
BOROUGE PLC 0.00% 2.55 End-of-day quote.0.79%
BRENT OIL 1.96% 85.93 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.45% 470.27 Real-time Quote.3.09%
ENI SPA 0.67% 13.434 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.00% 3.9053 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.09% 154.47 Real-time Quote.1.38%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.02%
WTI 0.00% 79.897 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
All news about ENI SPA
08:40aEni : and ADNOC sign strategic agreement to accelerate emissions reduction and strengthen ..
PU
06:58aItaly's Meloni says on track to rebuild 'excellent' relations with UAE
RE
03/03Italy Said to Drop Case Against Eni, CEO for Obstruction of Justice
MT
03/03ENI : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/03Italy prosecutors ask to drop obstruction of justice case for Eni, CEO
RE
03/03Kenya is Committed to Clean Energy
AQ
03/02Kenya is Committed to Clean Energy The country is ready to work with organizations that..
AQ
03/02Energy segment bullish in Milan; Tenaris best performer
AN
03/02Listings in the red; STMicroelectronics at the bottom
AN
03/02Eni : The President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2022 13 506 M 14 316 M 14 316 M
Net Debt 2022 12 983 M 13 762 M 13 762 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,39x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 45 204 M 47 916 M 47 916 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,43 €
Average target price 16,64 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA1.11%47 916
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.09%1 860 257
SHELL PLC10.92%214 503
TOTALENERGIES SE0.61%161 893
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.61%140 428
EQUINOR ASA-8.84%97 074