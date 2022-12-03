Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:37 2022-12-02 am EST
13.89 EUR   -1.41%
09:17aItaly secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery
RE
12/02Sector Update: Energy Stocks Struggle Throughout Friday Trading
MT
12/02Sector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery

12/03/2022 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy works to keep Lukoil refinery going as sale talks drag on

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have reassured Italy that its banks are not at risk of fines for breaching sanctions against Moscow if they help a Lukoil-owned refinery buy non-Russian oil, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Saturday.

The reassurance should help the Sicily-based ISAB plant remain afloat after a European embargo on seaborne Russian oil comes into effect on Dec. 5, safeguarding local jobs and national fuel supplies.

"We received credit comfort, a guarantee that banks funding bridging transactions [to help ISAB] will not be subject to U.S. sanctions," Urso told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the Sicilian city of Catania.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ISAB has been forced to rely solely on Russian crude after creditor banks halted financing and stopped providing guarantees needed to buy oil from alternative suppliers.

Lukoil is not affected by sanctions in Europe, but banks were still reluctant to deal with a Russia-related company as they feared being targeted by possible future fines in the United States, where the company has been subject to sectoral sanctions since 2014.

This week, the Italian government laid out a scheme for the refinery to be placed under trusteeship. A similar move was taken by Germany when in September it took control of a refinery owned by Rosneft.

Urso said the refinery might go under "temporary" government control while Lukoil continues talks on selling the asset, adding that state-controlled Italian energy group Eni could be asked to support the trusteeship.

The government could call on "an oil company that operates in the sector, and it is obvious to everyone that this (company) could be Eni, and this will ensure continuity of production," he said.

On Friday, the Lukoil division that owns ISAB said the refinery could keep going despite the looming Russian oil embargo, relying on raw materials stored for the coming months and future deliveries of oil from countries other than Russia.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellini, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.95%
ENI SPA -1.41% 13.892 Delayed Quote.13.68%
FINES INC. 2.00% 1532 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.-40.47%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.77% 351.2 End-of-day quote.-41.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.45%
All news about ENI SPA
09:17aItaly secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery
RE
12/02Sector Update: Energy Stocks Struggle Throughout Friday Trading
MT
12/02Sector Update: Energy
MT
12/02Europe needs to put gas in its transition plan, Eni CEO says
RE
12/02Rising Italian gas prices spark concern from consumer groups
RE
12/02Rising Italian gas prices spark concern from consumer groups
RE
12/02Europe needs to put gas in its transition plan, Eni CEO says
RE
12/02Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday as Oil, Gas Prices Sl..
MT
12/02ENI S.p.A Unit Plenitude Acquires Italy's PLT
MT
12/02Eni's Plenitude to buy wind and solar developer PLT
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2022 13 754 M 14 422 M 14 422 M
Net Debt 2022 14 148 M 14 835 M 14 835 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 6,33%
Capitalization 46 805 M 49 077 M 49 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 13,89 €
Average target price 16,97 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA13.68%49 077
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.70%1 936 414
SHELL PLC45.86%204 441
TOTALENERGIES SE31.95%154 713
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%129 628
EQUINOR ASA55.28%118 484