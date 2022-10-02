Italy to get through winter with current gas levels -energy minister

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy will be able to get
through the winter with existing gas storage and flow levels
unless there are "catastrophic events", the country's energy
minister said on Sunday.
"We have gas storage filled at more than 90% (of capacity),"
Roberto Cingolani told state-owned television channel Rai Tre,
adding that gas was still flowing into Italy, which could also
rely on a savings plan ahead of the winter.
"Our simulations show that, if there are no catastrophic
events such as very cold winter months or other war developments
(in Ukraine), we are covered for the winter," he said.
"The problem in this moment is not availability (of gas) but
(its) price," Cingolani said, adding that Rome has earmarked
other resources to clinch 92-93% storage levels in order to be
flexible at peak times over the winter season.
Energy group Eni, the biggest importer of Russian
gas in Italy, said on Saturday that it would not receive any of
the gas it had ordered for delivery this weekend, and expected
this situation to last into Monday.
The disruption added to tensions caused by leaks found last
week in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines linking Russia and
Germany, which both the Kremlin and the West blamed on sabotage.
Cingolani did not mention the disruption to Eni, but he said
that topics on the agenda at a meeting called with the Russian
ambassador on Monday at Italy's Foreign Ministry would include
the alleged Nord Stream sabotage.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alexander Smith)