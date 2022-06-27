Log in
Ivory Coast adds 180 MW of gas power to meet demand and exports

06/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
ABIDJAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast added 180 megawatt (MW) of gas-fired power generation capacity to its electricity grid on Monday following the expansion of its Azito plant as part of an effort to meet strong local demand and export to neighbouring countries.

The world's top cocoa-growing nation suffered power outages and was forced to ration electricity last year after a sharp fall in generation capacity and delays in bringing Azito online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion of the Azito power plant, operated by Globeleq, will increase its generation capacity to 640 MW from 460 previously, accounting for about 25% of Ivory Coast's installed power generation capacity.

Independent power producer Globeleq is 70% owned by British International Investment and 30% by Norway's Norfund.

Strong economic growth is boosting Ivory Coast's power demand by around 10% annually, while demand from neighbours is also growing, according to the energy ministry.

Prime Minister Patrick Achi said on Monday during a ceremony at the plant that Ivory Coast - which exports electricity to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mail and Togo - aims to remain a main player in the regional energy hub, and will increase exports to neighbours with the Azito expansion.

Mines, Power and Electrify Minister Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly told the ceremony that the country seeks to increase capacity to 4,000 MW by 2025 from 2,369 MW currently.

A recent gas discovery by Italy's Eni offshore Ivory Coast is expected to see the country increase its electricity generation, mostly from gas in the coming years. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
