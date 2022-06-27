Ivory Coast adds 180 MW of gas power to meet demand and exports

ABIDJAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast added 180 megawatt
(MW) of gas-fired power generation capacity to its electricity
grid on Monday following the expansion of its Azito plant as
part of an effort to meet strong local demand and export to
neighbouring countries.
The world's top cocoa-growing nation suffered power outages
and was forced to ration electricity last year after a sharp
fall in generation capacity and delays in bringing Azito online
due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expansion of the Azito power plant, operated by
Globeleq, will increase its generation capacity to 640 MW from
460 previously, accounting for about 25% of Ivory Coast's
installed power generation capacity.
Independent power producer Globeleq is 70% owned by British
International Investment and 30% by Norway's Norfund.
Strong economic growth is boosting Ivory Coast's power
demand by around 10% annually, while demand from neighbours is
also growing, according to the energy ministry.
Prime Minister Patrick Achi said on Monday during a ceremony
at the plant that Ivory Coast - which exports electricity to
Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mail and Togo - aims to remain a
main player in the regional energy hub, and will increase
exports to neighbours with the Azito expansion.
Mines, Power and Electrify Minister Mamadou Sangafowa
Coulibaly told the ceremony that the country seeks to increase
capacity to 4,000 MW by 2025 from 2,369 MW currently.
A recent gas discovery by Italy's Eni offshore
Ivory Coast is expected to see the country increase its
electricity generation, mostly from gas in the coming years.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly
Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)