Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:44:12 2023-02-07 pm EST
13.90 EUR   +1.47%
05:52aEuropeans mixed; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
04:50aPossible Eni will take Chevron IDD stake in mid-2023 -Indonesia official
RE
12:23aItaly Seeks to Become EU's Energy Hub Amid Shift From Russian Fossil Fuels
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Milan rises to 27,100; high volumes on Tesmec

02/07/2023 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - On Tuesday, the Mib Index closed higher, moving above 27,100 Tuesday, with trading rooms "scouring" both economic and corporate data, with companies gradually releasing results.

Meanwhile, the focus has been on several speeches by senior ECB officials and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Economic Club in Washington D.C. throughout the day, particularly with the number one Eccles Building likely to provide important insights into the direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

As for Frankfurt, the latest figure shows how the Eurotower's total assets now amount to EUR7.875 trillion, a decrease of about EUR18.62 trillion from the previous week.

In contrast, on the possible path of the Federal Reserve, in the CME Group platform's FedWatch Tool - using futures also based on the actual federal funds rate or EFFR - the main rate hike for the March 22 meeting has a 94 percent probability of confirmation on the current range of 475/500 bps. In contrast, the probability of an increase in the 500/525 bps area is at 6%. The current target is between 450 and 475 bps.

Thus, the FTSE Mib closed in the green by 0.4 percent at 27,118.74.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 closed in the red by 0.1 percent, London's FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent, %, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 closed in the red by 0.2 percent.

Among Italy's smaller listings, then, the Mid-Cap closed in the red 0.2% to 44,459.38, the Small-Cap up 0.4% to 30,210.00, while Italy Growth closed in the green 0.7% to 9,963.83.

On the Mib, Saipem closed as the best on the list by closing up 5.2%, reflecting a good session for the oil sector.

As Francesco Bonazzi points out on Alliance News, "with oil up, Piazza Affari today rewards oil and energy infrastructure stocks. But there is also great attention to how the Mattei Plan is progressing, a plan that is about to enter the PNRR and be the main economic policy dossier of the government led by Giorgia Meloni."

Eni - parent of Saipem - closed up 1.5 percent, while Tenaris rallied 0.8 percent.

Also seen in the highs was Telecom Italia, which moved ahead 2.3 percent. The company informed Monday at Consob's request that, in relation to press reports about the non-binding offer on TIM's fixed infrastructure submitted by KKR, unless otherwise agreed between the parties, the offer has a duration of 4 weeks from the date of sending - last Feb. 1 - and TIM's board of directors will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss it and make a decision, thus before the offer's duration deadline.

Intesa Sanpaolo - up 0.9 percent - announced that the EUR1.70 billion buyback plan will be kicked off on February 13, for a number of shares not exceeding 1.63 billion.

FinecoBank -- up 1.7 percent -- announced Tuesday that it had approved its results as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a record net profit of EUR428.8 million from EUR349.2 million in the same period last year and an increase of 23 percent. The board of directors approved the proposed distribution of a unit dividend of EUR0.49 per share.

Among the minority of the bearish, Amplifon does worse than all, giving up 2.5 percent, the subject of profit-taking after four bullish sessions.

On the Mid-Cap, a bullish session for Seco, which advances 4.9%, rearing its head after two bearish sessions.

In tow on the good form of the oil segment, Saras rises 2.9 percent, reversing course after a three-session bearish mini-trend.

The board of directors of Banca Popolare di Sondrio -- flat at EUR4.56 -- on Tuesday approved the preliminary consolidated economic and financial results for fiscal year 2022, which ended with a net profit of EUR251.3 million, down from EUR268.6 million a year earlier. The bank also confirmed the payout ratio of just under 50 percent, as per the business plan.

Sesa trades in the red by 1.3 percent, after announcing Tuesday that it has acquired through its subsidiary Var Group a majority stake in Assist Informatica, thus consolidating its expertise in software solutions for the agribusiness segment.

Alerion, on the other hand, gives up 2.7 percent to EUR32.00. The company-which is continuing its buyback plan-most recently announced that it has purchased its own ordinary shares for a total value of about EUR238,000.

On the Small-Cap, Tesmec rose 9.4 percent. The stock marks high trading volume, with more than 30 million pieces changed hands compared to a three-month daily average of 2.6 million.

algoWatt appreciates 5.9 percent. The company reported Tuesday that it was awarded a grant of about EUR500,000 for digital energy solution provider and system integrator activities on the Masterpiece project - Multidisciplinary approaches and software technologies for engagement, recruitment and participation in innovative energy communities in Europe - funded under the Horizon Europe program.

Also doing well was d'Amico, which stretched 4.4 percent, closing on the bullish side for the third time in a row.

Servizi Italia closed 1.4 percent in the red, profit taking after three bullish sessions.

Beghelli, on the other hand, gave up 2.6 percent, after eve's gain of 1.2 percent.

Among SMEs, expert.ai advanced more than 23%, taking the price to EUR0.7440.

Arterra, on the other hand, advances 6.6 percent, after eve's 2.0 percent loss.

Growens, on the other hand, gives up 2.5%. On Friday, the board approved the signing of a binding agreement to sell Growens' MailUp business unit and its holdings in Contactlab, Acumbamail, MailUp Nordics and its subsidiary Globase International to TeamSystem for a total consideration of EUR70 million on a cash/debt free basis.

Take Off - in a 4.1 percent letter - on Tuesday informed that it had received notice from shareholder AcomeA SGR that it had exceeded the 5 percent shareholding materiality threshold. AcomeA SGR thus declared that it holds a stake in the company of more than 1.45 million shares, or 9.30 percent of the share capital.

In New York, the Dow Jones is giving up 0.1 percent, the S&P is in the green by 0.1 percent, and the Nasdaq closed up 0.4 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0704 against USD1.0724 at Monday's close. By contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2018 from USD1.2011 on Monday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD83.40 per barrel versus USD80.36 per barrel on Monday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,876.10 an ounce from USD1,868.44 an ounce at Monday's close.

On Wednesday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1000 CET, will come Italian retail sales.

At 1300 CET, space will be given to the 30-year mortgage rate from the U.S., while at 1630 CET, the crude oil inventory figure, the Cushing inventory figure, and the EIA weekly stocks figure will be released.

At 1945 CET, a speech will be given by Federal Reserve's Waller.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, the results of Banca Mediolanum, BPER Banca, Cementir Holding and FOS are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A. -2.74% 32 Delayed Quote.2.17%
ALGOWATT S.P.A. 5.94% 0.678 Delayed Quote.27.49%
AMPLIFON S.P.A. -2.46% 27.8 Delayed Quote.2.44%
ARTERRA BIOSCIENCE S.P.A. 6.61% 2.58 Delayed Quote.12.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.78% 0.64682 Delayed Quote.0.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.48% 0.69201 Delayed Quote.1.54%
BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A. 0.53% 9.046 Delayed Quote.15.39%
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.P.A 0.00% 4.56 Delayed Quote.20.63%
BEGHELLI S.P.A. -2.59% 0.32 Delayed Quote.16.08%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 1.65% 2.582 Delayed Quote.32.40%
BRENT OIL 2.34% 83.26 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.12223 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.20041 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CAC 40 -0.07% 7132.35 Real-time Quote.10.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.35% 0.69586 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7439 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V. 1.08% 7.52 Delayed Quote.21.17%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CME GROUP INC. 0.16% 175.135 Delayed Quote.4.99%
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. 4.36% 0.4185 Delayed Quote.7.51%
DAX -0.16% 15320.88 Delayed Quote.10.22%
ENI SPA 1.53% 13.906 Delayed Quote.3.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.06959 Delayed Quote.0.81%
EXPERT.AI S.P.A. 23.59% 0.744 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
FINECOBANK S.P.A. 1.65% 16.91 Delayed Quote.7.18%
FTSE 100 0.36% 7864.71 Delayed Quote.5.17%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.36% 27118.74 Delayed Quote.13.98%
GROWENS S.P.A. -2.55% 5.36 Delayed Quote.28.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.12% 0.011278 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.62%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.88% 2.4685 Delayed Quote.17.76%
KKR & CO. INC. 3.18% 57.83 Delayed Quote.20.68%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -0.73% 293.479 Real-time Quote.13.49%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -1.55% 1123.49 Real-time Quote.6.20%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.50% 11945.83 Real-time Quote.13.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.6296 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.15% 421.1443 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 3.77% 296.8582 Real-time Quote.-8.65%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.43% 1596.75 Real-time Quote.4.64%
SAIPEM SPA 1.62% 1.382 End-of-day quote.22.57%
SARAS S.P.A. 2.87% 1.4355 Delayed Quote.21.45%
SECO S.P.A. 4.89% 5.47 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
SERVIZI ITALIA S.P.A. -1.44% 1.37 Delayed Quote.17.30%
SESA S.P.A. -1.25% 134.7 Delayed Quote.17.59%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP -1.29% 160.2 Real-time Quote.14.94%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.40% 1229.69 Delayed Quote.14.50%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.34% 122.53 Delayed Quote.14.11%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.32% 124.15 Delayed Quote.13.99%
SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP. -0.48% 418 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
TAKE OFF S.P.A. -4.08% 4 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.46% 2800 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 2.26% 0.2991 Delayed Quote.35.23%
TENARIS S.A. 0.76% 15.25 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
TESMEC S.P.A. 9.38% 0.175 Delayed Quote.14.12%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.29% 0.93492 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
WTI 2.54% 76.831 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
All news about ENI SPA
05:52aEuropeans mixed; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
04:50aPossible Eni will take Chevron IDD stake in mid-2023 -Indonesia official
RE
12:23aItaly Seeks to Become EU's Energy Hub Amid Shift From Russian Fossil Fuels
MT
02/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Still Adding to Monday Retre..
MT
02/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks Move Lower Monday Afternoon
MT
02/06Sector Update: Energy
MT
02/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday
MT
02/06Sector Update: Energy
MT
02/06Eni and Nexi announce agreement for electronic payments
AN
02/06Eni Signs E-Payment Services Agreement With Nexi
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2022 13 222 M 14 196 M 14 196 M
Net Debt 2022 12 683 M 13 617 M 13 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,51x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 46 085 M 49 479 M 49 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,70 €
Average target price 17,07 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA3.09%49 479
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 875 404
SHELL PLC3.12%200 829
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.10%147 328
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.01%133 724
EQUINOR ASA-16.29%90 145