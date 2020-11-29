Log in
ENI SPA

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
11/27 11:39:08 am
8.582 EUR   +0.28%
09:37aNorway gas plant resumes exports to Europe
RE
11/27Security guard strike threatens Norway's gas exports, prices spike
RE
11/27ENI : presents the 19th edition of the World Oil, Gas and Renewables Review
PU
Norway gas plant resumes exports to Europe

11/29/2020 | 09:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: NewGas Import Terminal of Gassco

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Nyhamna gas export terminal has restarted production and is ramping up output following a shutdown triggered by a strike among workers, system operator Gassco said on Sunday.

Sunday's output loss was expected to amount to 40 million standard cubic metres (mcm) of gas, less than the 50 mcm loss on Saturday, while it was not yet clear if the outage would have any residual impact on Monday.

"Nyhamna has started and currently increasing export. Day ahead impact uncertain," Gassco said in a regulatory filing.

British gas prices for the coming week had spiked on Friday ahead of the strike on fears of a protracted conflict.

Gassco and Shell, which provides technical service at Nyhamna, late on Saturday said a solution had been found however that allowed the plant to safely restart despite an ongoing strike among security guards.

Norway exported around 330 mcm per day before Saturday's outage and meets around 22% of Europe's annual gas demand via an extensive network of pipelines to Britain, Germany, Belgium and France.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 0.28% 8.582 Delayed Quote.-38.02%
EQUINOR ASA 2.16% 146.85 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -2.24% 29.72 End-of-day quote.-40.65%
EPS Revisions
