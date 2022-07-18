Oil market reformer says Russian price cap would fail

* Montepeque helped design dominant oil pricing mechanism
* Says Russia could stop selling oil, ask for higher bids
* Says cap would lead to stampede for cheap crude
LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Market forces would quickly
undermine any scheme to impose a price cap on Russian oil, one
of the architects of benchmark global oil prices said, even if
the United States and the European Union can convince top Asian
importers to take part.
Many countries have imposed sanctions on Russia following
its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military
operation".
The measures have failed in one of their prime aims: to
reduce Russia’s massive revenues from natural resource exports,
as international oil prices climbed to 14-year highs
shortly after the invasion began on Feb. 24. They remain above
$100 a barrel.
Western leaders have proposed addressing that through an oil
price cap to limit how much refiners and traders can pay for
Russian crude.
The history of similar attempts to limit the price suggests
that a cap would lead to higher, not lower prices, and to the
emergence of a grey market for Russian oil, said Jorge
Montepeque, who is credited with reforming some of the most
important benchmarks for pricing oil.
"All these mandates to fix prices have been tried before
during high inflation," Montepeque said.
"The U.S. tried to fix prices for oil in the 1970s, the UK
tried fixed forex prices in the 80s, Mexico tried fixed
tortillas prices. And then - boom! - the market settles. It is a
waste of time."
U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Asia to try
to persuade more nations to join the cap scheme.
It is designed to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin
from generating more revenues for the war in Ukraine, while
allowing Russian oil to flow to avoid a further price spikes and
wider inflation.
Brazil, China, India and some African and Middle Eastern
countries have refused to condemn the Russian invasion and have
increased imports of Russian energy, which sells at deep
discounts to global benchmarks because many European refiners
have stopped buying Russian oil since the invasion.
Yellen has said China and India stood to benefit from the
cap as they could buy Russian oil even more cheaply than they do
now. Little progress has been reported to date on the design of
the scheme or in enlisting the biggest buyers of Russian oil.
"Let's assume, everyone - every possible buyer in the world
- agrees," Montepeque said.
"Then Russia says: 'I am not selling a drop of oil. Bid me!'
Immediately the system breaks down as buyers have an alternative
to the market price of oil."
Montepeque was head of market reporting at commodity price
reporting agency Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financials Inc,
between 2002-2016.
He has been credited with creating Platts' market-on-close
(MOC) pricing mechanism, better known simply as "the window",
which every working day prices billions of dollars of oil sales,
futures and other derivatives, and which has become the dominant
oil price mechanism.
Platts and its rivals, including privately-held Argus Media
and ICIS, provide prices for opaque over-the-counter commodities
markets.
Those prices are used in formulas to settle much of the
world’s global trade in raw materials.
After leaving Platts in 2016, Montepeque later worked for
Italy's Eni and helped set up another pricing agency.
BUYERS' STAMPEDE
Global oil demand has recovered quickly from the pandemic,
leaving the oil market short of supply as producers struggle to
recover from a lack of investment in 2020-2021.
Demand stands at around 100 million barrels per day and
leading members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are pumping
at near capacity. Russia produces around 10 million bpd or 10%
of global oil.
Montepeque says capping prices when markets are so tight is
particularly difficult.
"Look at Iran. If there is a differential between the market
price and your price - demand will always be there," he says.
Iran was forced to reduce exports to nearly zero when under
pressure from U.S. sanctions, the world faced a glut of oil and
refiners had plenty of alternative suppliers they could use.
But as demand recovered and supply lagged, Iran boosted
exports of crude and fuel to China and other Asian consumers to
well above 1 million bpd.
Even if Russia agreed to supply buyers paying at the limit
set by the price cap scheme, buyers would challenge the system,
Montepeque said, as they would have a strong financial incentive
to buy cheaper oil to maximise profits or to resell it.
"Someone like India will say - it is my million barrels," he
said. "I need it more than anyone else. So buyers will bid this
oil up themselves. There would be a queue of people all the way
to St. Petersburg trying to buy cheap oil."
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Barbara Lewis)