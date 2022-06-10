Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Eni SpA
  News
  Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-06-10 pm EDT
13.36 EUR   -4.72%
04:57pOil tanker to pick up crude oil for Italy's Eni arrives in Venezuelan waters
RE
08:43aEni - Plenitude intends to list on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana
AQ
06:28aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 10, 2022
Oil tanker to pick up crude oil for Italy's Eni arrives in Venezuelan waters

06/10/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome

(Reuters) - An oil tanker chartered to carry 650,000 barrels of diluted crude oil for Italy's Eni SpA on Friday arrived in Venezuelan waters, according to a document from state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela.

The Venezuelan crude cargo will be the first for Eni following a United States authorization issued last month allowing the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal that was halted by the Trump administration in 2020.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -5.60% 13.24 Delayed Quote.14.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 121.83 Delayed Quote.57.72%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.19% 650.1697 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.85% 120.23 Delayed Quote.62.05%
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 9 226 M 9 708 M 9 708 M
Net Debt 2022 13 085 M 13 769 M 13 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,06x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 46 825 M 49 274 M 49 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 13,24 €
Average target price 16,36 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA14.78%55 229
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.13%2 379 863
SHELL PLC45.58%227 245
TOTALENERGIES SE24.83%155 877
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.65%148 287
EQUINOR ASA51.02%121 002