Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:37 2022-07-05 pm EDT
10.86 EUR   -5.55%
01:27pResumption of deliveries to Europe boosts Venezuela oil exports -data
RE
11:14aEuropean ADRs Plunge in Tuesday Trading
MT
08:30aShell to Join World's Largest LNG Project in Qatar -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resumption of deliveries to Europe boosts Venezuela oil exports -data

07/05/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is docked while oil is pumped into it at the ships terminal of PDVSA's Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex in the state of Anzoategui

(Reuters) - The first Venezuelan crude cargoes sent to Europe in two years helped lift the OPEC nation's oil exports by 61% last month after a series of setbacks earlier in the year, tanker tracking data and documents from state-run PDVSA showed.

Italy's Eni and Spain Repsol started taking Venezuelan crude after receiving a green light from the U.S. State Department. The U.S. decision, a move to help Europe compensate for the loss of Russian oil following its invasion of Ukraine, also marks a step toward better relations between Caracas and Washington.

The oil-for-debt exchanges, viewed by analysts as a sign of the easing of Washington's sanctions on the South American nation, happened as U.S. officials visited Caracas to discuss the release of jailed Americans. That visit failed to secure their release.

In June, PDVSA and its joint ventures shipped an average of 630,500 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel, a 61%-increase from the previous month and similar to the same month last year, according to the documents and Refinitiv data.

Venezuela's May exports had plummeted due to changes imposed by PDVSA requiring prepayments for cargoes. The changes came after some buyers reneged on payments.

Almost two-thirds of total exports last month went to Asia. Cuba, which is struggling to meet domestic demand due to unaffordable fuel prices, received some 66,400 bpd of crude, fuel oil, gasoil and gasoline from its ally, the data showed.

Venezuela boosted oil exports as tankers departed to Europe: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/zdpxoezgjvx/3cd2l-venezuela-boosted-oil-exports-as-tankers-departed-to-europe-.png

Still, PDVSA continued struggling to manage heavy and diluted crude inventories, which were near full capacity and forced six unplanned disruptions at one of its blending stations last month, according to one of the documents viewed by Reuters.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that allowing extra supplies from Iran and Venezuela to flow to markets could ease a global supply shortage.

A similar call was made by the French government last week, which said the international community should explore all options to alleviate a Russian squeeze of energy supplies.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Marianna Parraga and Mircely Guanipa


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -5.79% 10.832 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -10.43% 101.91 Delayed Quote.46.07%
REPSOL S.A. -6.21% 12.72 Delayed Quote.32.52%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX -7.15% 1018.56 Real-time Quote.77.41%
WTI -11.12% 98.328 Delayed Quote.43.54%
All news about ENI SPA
01:27pResumption of deliveries to Europe boosts Venezuela oil exports -data
RE
11:14aEuropean ADRs Plunge in Tuesday Trading
MT
08:30aShell to Join World's Largest LNG Project in Qatar -- Update
DJ
07/04Eni's Chemical Unit Enters Deal With Forever Plast to Secure Plastics Recycling Plant
MT
07/04ENI : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/04ENI : Versalis to sign agreement with Forever Plast for plastics recycling plant at Porto ..
PU
07/01ENI : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/30With IPOs on ice, banks' stock offering fees plummet
RE
06/30Eni's Plenitude Sells 20% Stake in Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Project to Norwegian JV
MT
06/30Norway's Vaargroenn enters UK offshore wind with Dogger Bank deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 9 097 M 9 487 M 9 487 M
Net Debt 2022 12 271 M 12 797 M 12 797 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,43x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 40 546 M 41 539 M 42 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,50 €
Average target price 16,30 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-5.91%42 284
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.22%2 235 357
SHELL PLC35.84%196 174
TOTALENERGIES SE17.48%139 662
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%138 301
EQUINOR ASA47.92%113 426