Tech firms offer carbon tracking software to meet oil-investor demands

08/18/2020 | 11:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A flare burns off excess gas from a gas plant in the Permian Basin in Loving County

More tech companies are launching software that oil and gas producers can use to measure their carbon emissions due to mounting investor pressure to curb greenhouse gases.

Top investors, including BlackRock, have put climate change on their agendas, encouraging energy producers to evaluate programs to help track emissions and report on results.

Software giants SAP and Salesforce.com and start-ups, including Tempe, Arizona-based Persefoni, have launched products to help firms document their emissions. Tracking can show investors they are serious about controlling emissions, said developers.

    Persefoni, which is led by the former chief digital officer at Chesapeake Energy, on Tuesday announced funding from energy investor Rice Investment Group, Carnrite Ventures and others. It is in discussions with two major oil producers regarding potential investments, an official said.

The company uses artificial intelligence built around the Greenhouse Gas Protocol accounting method. Co-founder Kentaro Kawamori built the company with a global team of 20 people.

"It was clear that calculating carbon footprints and reporting wouldn't be optional," said Kawamori, who declined to name customers until Persefoni's expanded product launch in November.

Its software will go up against Germany's SAP, which recently launched a carbon emissions accounting system and Salesforce.com. Salesforce said it has customers from 10 industries.

    "A couple of years ago people just asked, can you just check the box? I literally had one investor say, 'Just get an intern and put a report out there.' That's not how it goes. We have to make sure these numbers are real," said Matt Gallagher, chief executive of shale producer Parsley Energy.

To track and reduce a key source of industry methane emissions, Parsley uses in-house technology and third-party remote monitoring equipment. It applies AI to analyse combustion and predict malfunctions.

Reporting standards and adoption rates vary among countries, said Kat Lampen, who leads Deloitte's UK sustainability and climate change team.

Persefoni says its system standardizes data to calculate a carbon footprint, regardless of what system is being used, and will eventually meet all reporting frameworks and standards.

Companies "are realizing, like financial data, this needs to be collected in the system with the right validation and checks on it," said Lampen.

By Liz Hampton and Jennifer Hiller

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.18% 593.07 Delayed Quote.17.77%
BP PLC -1.80% 283.35 Delayed Quote.-38.81%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.49% 6.66 Delayed Quote.-95.95%
ENI SPA -0.57% 8.054 Delayed Quote.-41.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 45.4 Delayed Quote.-31.77%
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. -2.29% 12.125 Delayed Quote.-34.32%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.71% 11.975 End-of-day quote.-9.48%
WTI 0.03% 42.755 Delayed Quote.-31.09%
Financials
Sales 2020 49 242 M 58 740 M 58 740 M
Net income 2020 -5 324 M -6 351 M -6 351 M
Net Debt 2020 19 791 M 23 608 M 23 608 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,63x
Yield 2020 6,13%
Capitalization 28 938 M 34 335 M 34 519 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 32 177
Free-Float 67,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-41.50%34 335
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.96%1 785 429
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.24%117 197
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-29.16%113 580
TOTAL SE-32.34%103 832
GAZPROM-25.97%61 092
