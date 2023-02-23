Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
02-23-23 1301ET
13.34 EUR   -5.48%
01:02pTrending: Eni Posts Lower 4Q Profit, Shares New Shareholder Remuneration Policy
DJ
12:12pMib up, but Eni goes to bottom after business plan
AN
12:02pGlobal markets live: BAE Systems, Ebay, Nvidia, Lucid Group, Bumble...
MS
Trending: Eni Posts Lower 4Q Profit, Shares New Shareholder Remuneration Policy

02/23/2023 | 01:02pm EST
1746 GMT - Eni SpA is among the most mentioned topics across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it posted results for the fourth quarter and a new shareholder remuneration plan as part of a new strategy until 2026. The Italian oil-and-gas major booked a quarterly net profit of 550 million euros ($583.4 million), down from EUR3.52 billion in the year-earlier period. The result was affected by fair-valued commodity derivatives, asset impairments and extraordinary, solidarity tax contributions. On an adjusted basis, net profit was EUR2.50 billion, the company said. Separately, Eni unveiled a plan to simplify its shareholder remuneration policy as part of a strategy from 2023 to 2026, and raised the dividend for the current year by 7% to EUR0.94 a share. Eni said it aims to distribute between 25%-30% of annual cash flow from operations through a combination of dividend and share buyback. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets say in a note that Eni's updated corporate plans look weaker than expected, given a higher capex run-rate relative to consensus while volume targets look broadly in line. "The simplification of the distribution policy, while expected, should be taken well, although we believe some investors had expected a higher payout ratio," the analysts say. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1301ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.83% 81.78 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
ENI SPA -5.36% 13.358 Delayed Quote.6.23%
WTI 1.85% 75.375 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2022 13 506 M 14 359 M 14 359 M
Net Debt 2022 12 983 M 13 803 M 13 803 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,56x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 47 492 M 50 491 M 50 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA6.23%50 491
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 899 100
SHELL PLC5.31%205 120
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.43%164 613
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.25%134 251
EQUINOR ASA-10.49%96 406