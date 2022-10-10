Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:40 2022-10-10 am EDT
11.74 EUR   -0.84%
11:05aUAE's ADNOC to open Swiss trading office next year
RE
05:59aEni's Plenitude Launches 105-MW Wind Farm In Spain
MT
10/06Gas output at Italy's Adriatic LNG terminal disrupted
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UAE's ADNOC to open Swiss trading office next year

10/10/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais

LONDON (Reuters) - The trading arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is set to open an office in Geneva next year and a representative office in London, four sources familiar with the matter said.

ADNOC declined to comment. It has been building up a trading division since 2018 and counts two divisions - a joint venture with ENI and OMV to cover physical crude and products, the other to follow paper markets.

Two of the sources specified that the process of setting up the Geneva office was already in motion, with the trading desk due to go live around May next year.

"It's part of a growth effort to expand operations on major trading hubs," a fourth source with knowledge of the matter said.

ADNOC has also held early talks to acquire or take a stake in Swiss energy trader Gunvor Group.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 0.02% 11.832 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.39% 97.35 Delayed Quote.26.24%
OMV AG -0.70% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
WTI -0.21% 92.298 Delayed Quote.22.92%
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2022 12 246 M 11 971 M 11 971 M
Net Debt 2022 10 719 M 10 479 M 10 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 7,43%
Capitalization 40 901 M 39 985 M 39 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,84 €
Average target price 16,47 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-3.11%39 985
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817