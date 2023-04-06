Enjoei S A : Fato Relevante

Material Fact

Response to Ofcial Letter B3 431/2023-SLS on procedures to conform the shares' quotation

Enjoei S.A. ("Enjoei" or "Company"), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4th of Law 6404/76, to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Regulation 44, and in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation for Listing Issuers and Admission to Trading Securities and in the B3 Issuer Manual, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the receipt of Ofcial Letter B3 431/2023-SLS on 03.22.2023, with the following content:

B3 verifed that, in the period from 02.06.2023 to 03.21.2023, the common shares issued by the Company remained quoted below R$1.00 per unit, which constitutes non-compliance with the item 5.2.f of the Regulation for Listing Issuers and Admission to Trading of Securities and items 5.1.2 (vi) and 5.2 of the Issuer Manual.

Thereby, the Company was required: (i) to disclose to the market, until April 6th, 2023, the content of the Ofcial Letter, as well as the procedures and the timetable to be adopted in order to conform the price of the shares issued by the Company to the Penny Stock Rule; and

to take the applicable measures to conform its shares' price above R$ 1.00 until September 22, 2023 or until the date of the frst General Shareholders Meeting to be called after the Company had received the Ofcial Letter, whichever occurs frst.

In that regard, the Company informs that if the quotation of its shares is not maintain consistently above R$ 1.00 in the frst semester of 2023, Enjoei will propose to the Board of Directors to call an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held no later than September 22, 2023, for the shareholders to decide on the reverse share split in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of the development of the matter mentioned in this Material Fact.

São Paulo, April 6th, 2023

Guilherme Soares Almeida

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Ofcer

