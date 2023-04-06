Advanced search
    ENJU3   BRENJUACNOR9

ENJOEI S.A.

(ENJU3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:10:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.8500 BRL    0.00%
05:32pEnjoei S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/15Enjoei S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/15Enjoei S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Enjoei S A : Fato Relevante

04/06/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fato Relevante

Resposta ao Ofício B3 431/2023-SLS sobre procedimentos para enquadramento da cotação das ações

O Enjoei S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Enjoei") em cumprimento ao art. 157, §4º da Lei nº 6.404/76 e

  • Resolução CVM nº 44/2021, e em atenção ao disposto no Regulamento para Listagem de Emissores e Admissão à Negociação de Valores Mobiliários e no Manual do Emissor da B3, vem informar aos acionistas e ao mercado em geral sobre o recebimento do Ofício B3 431/2023-SLS no dia 22/03/2023, com o seguinte teor:

"Nos termos do item 5.2.f do Regulamento para Listagem de Emissores e Admissão à

Negociação de Valores Mobiliários (Regulamento) e itens 5.1.2 (vi) e 5.2 do Manual do Emissor, a cotação de suas ações admitidas à negociação na B3 deve ser mantida em valor igual ou superior a R$ 1,00 por unidade.

Verifcamos que, no período de 06/02/2023 a 21/03/2023, as ações ordinárias de emissão dessa companhia permaneceram cotadas abaixo de R$1,00 por unidade, o que confgura o descumprimento aos itens acima mencionados.

Em face do acima exposto, a companhia deverá:

  1. divulgar ao mercado, até 06/04/2023, o teor desta notifcação, os procedimentos e o cronograma que serão adotados para enquadrar a cotação das ações de sua emissão; e
  2. tomar as medidas cabíveis para enquadrar a cotação de suas ações acima de R$ 1,00 (i) até 22/09/2023 ou (ii) até a data da primeira assembleia geral convocada após o recebimento desta notifcação, o que ocorrer primeiro."

Nesse sentido, a Companhia informa que, caso a cotação de suas ações não se enquadre de forma consistente em um patamar acima de R$ 1,00 neste primeiro semestre de 2023, irá propor ao Conselho de Administração que seja convocada Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, a ser realizada no prazo máximo de 22/09/2023, para deliberação de grupamento de ações pelos acionistas de acordo com a regulamentação aplicável.

A Companhia manterá os acionistas e o mercado em geral informados sobre o tema abordado neste Fato Relevante.

São Paulo, 06 de abril de 2023

Guilherme Soares Almeida

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

www.enjoei.com.br

ri@enjoei.com.br

1

Material Fact

Response to Ofcial Letter B3 431/2023-SLS on procedures to conform the shares' quotation

Enjoei S.A. ("Enjoei" or "Company"), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4th of Law 6404/76, to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Regulation 44, and in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation for Listing Issuers and Admission to Trading Securities and in the B3 Issuer Manual, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the receipt of Ofcial Letter B3 431/2023-SLS on 03.22.2023, with the following content:

B3 verifed that, in the period from 02.06.2023 to 03.21.2023, the common shares issued by the Company remained quoted below R$1.00 per unit, which constitutes non-compliance with the item 5.2.f of the Regulation for Listing Issuers and Admission to Trading of Securities and items 5.1.2 (vi) and 5.2 of the Issuer Manual.

Thereby, the Company was required: (i) to disclose to the market, until April 6th, 2023, the content of the Ofcial Letter, as well as the procedures and the timetable to be adopted in order to conform the price of the shares issued by the Company to the Penny Stock Rule; and

  1. to take the applicable measures to conform its shares' price above R$ 1.00 until September 22, 2023 or until the date of the frst General Shareholders Meeting to be called after the Company had received the Ofcial Letter, whichever occurs frst.

In that regard, the Company informs that if the quotation of its shares is not maintain consistently above R$ 1.00 in the frst semester of 2023, Enjoei will propose to the Board of Directors to call an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held no later than September 22, 2023, for the shareholders to decide on the reverse share split in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of the development of the matter mentioned in this Material Fact.

São Paulo, April 6th, 2023

Guilherme Soares Almeida

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Ofcer

www.enjoei.com.br ri@enjoei.com.br

2

Disclaimer

Enjoei.com.br Atividades de Internet SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 21:30:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
