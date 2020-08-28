Log in
ENJOY S.A.

(ENJOY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 08/27
5.98 CLP   +2.08%
02:05pENJOY S A : Financial Statements Enjoy S.A. June 2020
PU
02:05pENJOY S A : - earnings release 2q20
PU
11:25aENJOY S A : Estados Financieros Enjoy S.A. Junio 2020
PU
Enjoy S A : - EARNINGS RELEASE 2Q20

08/28/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
  • Reorganization procedure:
    • On August 14 Creditors approve Reorganization Agreement in Deliberative Meeting: 100% from Secured Creditors and 92.74% from Unsecured Creditors.
    • On August 21, Financing commitments for CLP $ MM 57,568 were confirmed:
      CLP $ MM 9,401 from Secured Creditors and CLP $ MM 48,167 from Unsecured Creditors.
    • On August 25, a hearing was held in the US Court where the Judicial Reorganization plan approved in Chile was approved.
    • On August 26, an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held where the issue of Convertible Bonds and a capital increase were approved.
  • On July 14, the Guarantees required by the SCJ for the Casinos of Viña del Mar, Coquimbo, Pucón and Puerto Varas were renewed: 2-year term at a rate of 2.25%, with staggered release of deposits that were kept as collateral (it will be replaced by a mortgage from Rinconada). On the day of issuance of the guarantees, CLP $ MM 5,200 were released.
  • Impact on Results from Assets Impairment for CLP $ MM 60,327 in 2Q, (CLP $ MM 66,302 accumulated), mainly due to Covid - 19.
  • Implementation of the new Organizational Model.
  • Second quarter results: Revenues -101.1% and EBITDA -559.7%, affected by COVID-19.
    Without COVID-19 effects, EBITDA: CLP $ MM 6,149 (+ 49.4%).

REVENUE

EBITDA

56,709

CLP$ MM

4,115

(18,919)

(625)

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

Affected by Covid-19.

EBITDA decreased 559.7%, due

Covid-19.

"The implementation of the agreement is progressing in a very orderly and successful manner, which allows us to leave behind the procedure of financial reorganization, looking to the future, and continuing the robust transformation plan that the company had already started in 2019, and which was already beginning to show its first positive results. The work teams have been working for months to prepare the reopening of our casinos to welcome our clients again -when the authority allows it- with a range of products, services and gaming experience, more solid and diverse, and also focused on making the gaming experience unique and at the level of the most important casino operator in the region."

Rodrigo Larraín K.

CEO

NET INCOME (LOSS)

2Q19 2Q20

(8,936)

(84,387)

Loss due to closure of casinos and asset impairment in Punta del Este, Santiago and Mendoza.

1

US$ Secured Bond Holders ~ US$ 210² mm

20%

Unsecured creditores

~ $190,000² mm

80%

According to

the "Pro rata

of

Participation

" in the

Bridge Loan

New

Financement

~ $ 50,000 mm

Banks

~ $ 19,600² mm

Suppliers ~ $ 381 mm

Current

Shareholder´s

Option

Warranties

renewal

~ UF 4,800,000

Fixed income Bond

B

Convertible Bond

A1

Convertible Bond

A2

Convertible Bond

D (Preferred)

F i n a n c i n g C o m m i t m e n t s f o r C L P $ M M 5 7 , 5 6 8 :

C L P $

M M

9 , 4 0 1

S e c u r e d C r e d i t o r s

C L P $

M M

4 8 , 1 6 7 U n s e c u r e d C r e d i t o r s

+ 1 5 . 1 % a b o v e t h e m a x i m u m s u b s c r i p t i o n a m o u n t ( C L P $ M M 5 0 , 0 0 0 ) + 1 3 0 . 3 % a b o v e t h e m i n i m u m s u b s c r i p t i o n a m o u n t ( C L P $ M M 2 5 , 0 0 0 )

2020 main working capital requirements

  • Payment of salaries
  • Supplier payments
  • Tax payment
  • Casinos operation reserve for September (considering the opening of the Casinos in October)

As off June 30

Post unsecured debt

Post new financement

Thousand of millions Pesos (CLP 000 mm)

restructurturing

conversion

Financial Debt

Secured US$ Bond

168.7¹

169.5

183.1

Unsecured Debt

185.7

37.86

38.1

Local Bonds locales²

142.2

0.0

0.0

Banks2,3

21.3

0.0

0.0

Commercial Papers²

22.2

0.0

0.0

Bond B

0.0

37.8

38.1

New financement4

50.67

0.0

Leasings and subsidiarys

22.5

22.1

7.7

Total financial debt

376.9

280.0

228.9

Equity

Initial Equity5

60.9

60.9

60.9

Unsecured debt capitalization2

0.0

151.18

151.1

New Financement capitalization4

0.0

0.0

54.3

Total Equity

60.9

212.0

266.3

Debt / equity (x)

6.2x

1.3x

0.9x

Assumptions :

  • Unsecured debt restructuring is assumed in Nov 2020.
  • Conversion of bond d is assumed in Feb 2022.
  • Sale of Antofagasta assets are assumed in 2021 in relation to the amounts of leasing and subsidiary debt (Uruguay).

1 Assumes Observed Dollar as of 6/30/2020 of CLP 821.23 / USD; 2 It assumes conversion of 100% of the Convertible Bond A1 and A2 into shares; 3 It assumes that bank creditors do not take an alternative to restructuring through long-term debt; 4 Assumes New Financing for $ 50,000 million and conversion of 100% of the Convertible Bond D into shares (after interest capitalization) at the end of the conversion period. It assumes that shareholders do not exercise the right of preferential option in Bond D; 5 Enjoy S, A, Equity as of 06/30/2020; 6 20% of $ 185.7 billion + 3 months of interest; 7 $ 50,000 million + 3 months of interest; 8 80% of $ 185.7 billion + 3 months of interest.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enjoy SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 18:04:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 264 B 339 M 339 M
Net income 2019 -27 707 M -35,6 M -35,6 M
Net Debt 2019 317 B 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28 076 M 35,7 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart ENJOY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enjoy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENJOY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Larraín Kaplán Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier Martinez Segui Chairman
Eliseo Ignacio Gracia Martinez Operations Manager
Esteban Rigo-Righi Baillie Finance Manager
Pier-Paolo Zaccarelli Fasce Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENJOY S.A.-72.69%36
SANDS CHINA LTD.-18.49%34 757
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.27%33 565
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC31.00%25 475
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.64%13 508
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB129.79%13 437
