Enjoy S A : - EARNINGS RELEASE 2Q20

On August 14 Creditors approve Reorganization Agreement in Deliberative Meeting: 100% from Secured Creditors and 92.74% from Unsecured Creditors.
On August 21, Financing commitments for CLP $ MM 57,568 were confirmed:
CLP $ MM 9,401 from Secured Creditors and CLP $ MM 48,167 from Unsecured Creditors.
On August 25, a hearing was held in the US Court where the Judicial Reorganization plan approved in Chile was approved.
On August 26, an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held where the issue of Convertible Bonds and a capital increase were approved.
On July 14, the Guarantees required by the SCJ for the Casinos of Viña del Mar, Coquimbo, Pucón and Puerto Varas were renewed: 2-year term at a rate of 2.25%, with staggered release of deposits that were kept as collateral (it will be replaced by a mortgage from Rinconada). On the day of issuance of the guarantees, CLP $ MM 5,200 were released.
Impact on Results from Assets Impairment for CLP $ MM 60,327 in 2Q, (CLP $ MM 66,302 accumulated), mainly due to Covid - 19.
Implementation of the new Organizational Model.
Second quarter results: Revenues -101.1% and EBITDA -559.7%, affected by COVID-19.
Without COVID-19 effects, EBITDA: CLP $ MM 6,149 (+ 49.4%).
REVENUE
EBITDA
56,709
CLP$ MM
4,115
(18,919)
(625)
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
Affected by Covid-19.
EBITDA decreased 559.7%, due
Covid-19.
"The implementation of the agreement is progressing in a very orderly and successful manner, which allows us to leave behind the procedure of financial reorganization, looking to the future, and continuing the robust transformation plan that the company had already started in 2019, and which was already beginning to show its first positive results. The work teams have been working for months to prepare the reopening of our casinos to welcome our clients again -when the authority allows it- with a range of products, services and gaming experience, more solid and diverse, and also focused on making the gaming experience unique and at the level of the most important casino operator in the region."
Rodrigo Larraín K.
CEO
NET INCOME (LOSS)
2Q19 2Q20
(8,936)
(84,387)
Loss due to closure of casinos and asset impairment in Punta del Este, Santiago and Mendoza.
1
US$ Secured Bond Holders ~ US$ 210² mm
20%
Unsecured creditores
~ $190,000² mm
80%
According to
the "Pro rata
of
Participation
" in the
Bridge Loan
New
Financement
~ $ 50,000 mm
Banks
~ $ 19,600² mm
Suppliers ~ $ 381 mm
Current
Shareholder´s
Option
Warranties
renewal
~ UF 4,800,000
Fixed income Bond
B
Convertible Bond
A1
Convertible Bond
A2
Convertible Bond
D (Preferred)
F i n a n c i n g C o m m i t m e n t s f o r C L P $ M M 5 7 , 5 6 8 :
C L P $
M M
9 , 4 0 1
S e c u r e d C r e d i t o r s
C L P $
M M
4 8 , 1 6 7 U n s e c u r e d C r e d i t o r s
+ 1 5 . 1 % a b o v e t h e m a x i m u m s u b s c r i p t i o n a m o u n t ( C L P $ M M 5 0 , 0 0 0 ) + 1 3 0 . 3 % a b o v e t h e m i n i m u m s u b s c r i p t i o n a m o u n t ( C L P $ M M 2 5 , 0 0 0 )
2020 main working capital requirements
Payment of salaries
Supplier payments
Tax payment
Casinos operation reserve for September (considering the opening of the Casinos in October)
As off June 30
Post unsecured debt
Post new financement
Thousand of millions Pesos (CLP 000 mm)
restructurturing
conversion
Financial Debt
Secured US$ Bond
168.7¹
169.5
183.1
Unsecured Debt
185.7
37.86
38.1
Local Bonds locales²
142.2
0.0
0.0
Banks2,3
21.3
0.0
0.0
Commercial Papers²
22.2
0.0
0.0
Bond B
0.0
37.8
38.1
New financement4
50.67
0.0
Leasings and subsidiarys
22.5
22.1
7.7
Total financial debt
376.9
280.0
228.9
Equity
Initial Equity5
60.9
60.9
60.9
Unsecured debt capitalization2
0.0
151.18
151.1
New Financement capitalization4
0.0
0.0
54.3
Total Equity
60.9
212.0
266.3
Debt / equity (x)
6.2x
1.3x
0.9x
Assumptions :
Unsecured debt restructuring is assumed in Nov 2020.
Conversion of bond d is assumed in Feb 2022.
Sale of Antofagasta assets are assumed in 2021 in relation to the amounts of leasing and subsidiary debt (Uruguay).
1 Assumes Observed Dollar as of 6/30/2020 of CLP 821.23 / USD; 2 It assumes conversion of 100% of the Convertible Bond A1 and A2 into shares; 3 It assumes that bank creditors do not take an alternative to restructuring through long-term debt; 4 Assumes New Financing for $ 50,000 million and conversion of 100% of the Convertible Bond D into shares (after interest capitalization) at the end of the conversion period. It assumes that shareholders do not exercise the right of preferential option in Bond D; 5 Enjoy S, A, Equity as of 06/30/2020; 6 20% of $ 185.7 billion + 3 months of interest; 7 $ 50,000 million + 3 months of interest; 8 80% of $ 185.7 billion + 3 months of interest.
