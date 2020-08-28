Enjoy S A : - EARNINGS RELEASE 2Q20

"The implementation of the agreement is progressing in a very orderly and successful manner, which allows us to leave behind the procedure of financial reorganization, looking to the future, and continuing the robust transformation plan that the company had already started in 2019, and which was already beginning to show its first positive results. The work teams have been working for months to prepare the reopening of our casinos to welcome our clients again -when the authority allows it- with a range of products, services and gaming experience, more solid and diverse, and also focused on making the gaming experience unique and at the level of the most important casino operator in the region."

Rodrigo Larraín K.

CEO

NET INCOME (LOSS)

2Q19 2Q20

(8,936)

(84,387)

Loss due to closure of casinos and asset impairment in Punta del Este, Santiago and Mendoza.