Enjoy S A : Financial Statements Enjoy S.A. June 2020

08/28/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

JUNE 2020

ENJOY S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31,2019

EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$)

Assets

06-30-2020

12-31-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

50.582.595

67.320.744

Other financial assets, current

2.165.778

1.731.988

Trade debtors and other accounts receivable, current

36.111.751

44.782.245

Accounts receivable from related parties, current

953.196

1.170.763

Inventories

3.657.276

3.928.692

Current tax assets

5.863.579

12.782.876

Total -current assets

99.334.175

131.717.308

Non-current assets

Other financial assets, non-current

12.103

12.542

Other assets, non-current

327.873

399.866

Trade debtors and other accounts receivable, no current

967.766

1.715.871

Investments in associates

3.622.895

8.496.971

Intangible assets other than goodwill

33.376.771

80.229.795

Goodwill

4.091.122

6.340.045

Property, plant and equipment, net

335.571.643

343.765.702

Assets for rights of use

46.731.406

47.570.416

Deferred tax assets

59.703.240

51.245.315

Total non-current assets

485.041.958

540.413.662

Total assets

584.376.133

672.130.970

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31,2019

EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$)

Equity and liabilities

06-30-2020

12-31-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Current Liabilities

Other current financial liabilities

61.055.560

58.829.869

Liabilities for leases, current

10.251.421

9.675.427

Trade payables and other payables

66.887.020

67.860.845

Accounts payable to related parties, current

3.075.963

2.678.254

Current tax liability

1.650.221

794.179

Other current liabilities

11.187.983

13.034.178

Total non-current liabilities

154.937.529

152.872.752

Non-current liabilities

Other financial liabilities, non-current

298.937.930

282.181.612

Liabilities for leases, no current

30.271.774

33.701.118

Deferred tax liabilities

38.613.024

51.299.229

Non Current provisions for employee benefits

27.502

27.502

Other current liabilities, non-current

719.254

1.319.546

Total non-current liabilities

368.569.484

368.529.007

Total liabilities

523.507.013

521.401.759

Equity

Issued capital

231.644.842

231.644.842

Retained earnings

(166.287.939)

(74.030.049)

Share premium

5.465.901

5.465.901

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(12.292.356)

(19.436.131)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

58.530.448

143.644.563

Non-controlling interests

2.338.672

7.084.648

Equity

60.869.120

150.729.211

Equity and liabilities

584.376.133

672.130.970

STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$) EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE PRESENTED IN PESOS

Income Statements

06-30-2020

06-30-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Revenue

82.347.961

137.160.562

Cost of sales

(79.139.690)

(112.528.400)

Gross margin

3.208.271

24.632.162

Administrative expenses

(18.010.686)

(14.088.313)

Other expenses

(1.482.149)

(771.718)

Other gains (losses)

(82.170.526)

2.468.058

Operating Margin

(98.455.090)

12.240.189

Finance income

288.909

643.483

Finance costs

(15.014.782)

(14.261.870)

Share of profit (loss) of associates

(253.591)

290.885

Foreign exchange gain/loss

(2.251.752)

562.897

Indexation for designated assets/liabilities for inflation

(2.117.576)

(1.570.362)

Income before tax

(117.803.882)

(2.094.778)

Income tax (expense) benefit

20.849.743

1.080.165

Net Income derived from continuous operations

(96.954.139)

(1.014.613)

Discontinued operations

(49.727)

(5.260)

Net Income

(97.003.866)

(1.019.873)

Net Income, attributable to:

Net Income, attributable to owners of parent

(92.257.890)

(1.158.518)

Net Income, attributable to non-controlling interests

(4.745.976)

138.645

Net Income

(97.003.866)

(1.019.873)

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(19,65)

(0,25)

Statement of Comprehensive Income

06-30-2020

06-30-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Net Income

(97.003.866)

(1.019.873)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Gain (loss) due to translation differences in subsidiaries

7.143.775

(1.581.351)

Total gain (loss) due to translation differences, before taxes

7.143.775

(1.581.351)

Other comprehensive income, , before taxes

7.143.775

(1.581.351)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax

7.143.775

(1.581.351)

Comprehensive income

(89.860.091)

(2.601.224)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company

(85.114.115)

(2.739.869)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4.745.976)

138.645

Comprehensive income

(89.860.091)

(2.601.224)

Disclaimer

Enjoy SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 18:04:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 264 B 339 M 339 M
Net income 2019 -27 707 M -35,6 M -35,6 M
Net Debt 2019 317 B 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28 076 M 35,7 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Larraín Kaplán Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier Martinez Segui Chairman
Eliseo Ignacio Gracia Martinez Operations Manager
Esteban Rigo-Righi Baillie Finance Manager
Pier-Paolo Zaccarelli Fasce Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENJOY S.A.-72.69%36
SANDS CHINA LTD.-18.49%34 757
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.27%33 565
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC31.00%25 475
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.64%13 508
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB129.79%13 437
