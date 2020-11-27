Log in
Enjoy S.A.    ENJOY   CL0000006586

ENJOY S.A.

(ENJOY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 11/26
7.7 CLP   +0.01%
Enjoy S A : Financial Statements Enjoy S.A. September 2020

11/27/2020
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPTEMBER 2020

ENJOY S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31,2019

EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$)

Assets

09-30-2020

12-31-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

84.251.945

67.320.744

Other financial assets, current

1.876.048

1.731.988

Trade debtors and other accounts receivable, current

23.911.805

44.782.245

Accounts receivable from related parties, current

820.785

1.170.763

Inventories

3.523.685

3.928.692

Current tax assets

5.549.972

12.782.876

Total -current assets

119.934.240

131.717.308

Non-current assets

Other financial assets, non-current

13.219

12.542

Other assets, non-current

326.583

399.866

Trade debtors and other accounts receivable, no current

804.568

1.715.871

Investments in associates

2.713.456

8.496.971

Intangible assets other than goodwill

34.606.151

80.229.795

Goodwill

4.091.122

6.340.045

Property, plant and equipment, net

323.464.712

343.765.702

Assets for rights of use

44.389.084

47.570.416

Deferred tax assets

62.471.570

51.245.315

Total non-current assets

473.517.604

540.413.662

Total assets

593.451.844

672.130.970

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31,2019

EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$)

Equity and liabilities

09-30-2020

12-31-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Current Liabilities

Other current financial liabilities

10.495.487

58.829.869

Liabilities for leases, current

9.814.527

9.675.427

Trade payables and other payables

62.328.118

67.860.845

Accounts payable to related parties, current

3.162.895

2.678.254

Current tax liability

4.943.664

794.179

Other current liabilities

10.749.976

13.034.178

Total non-current liabilities

102.315.696

152.872.752

Non-current liabilities

Other financial liabilities, non-current

382.897.869

282.181.612

Liabilities for leases, no current

28.073.224

33.701.118

Trade payables and other payables

1.072.987

-

Deferred tax liabilities

36.497.029

51.299.229

Non Current provisions for employee benefits

27.502

27.502

Other current liabilities, non-current

559.393

1.319.546

Total non-current liabilities

449.128.004

368.529.007

Total liabilities

551.443.700

521.401.759

Equity

Issued capital

228.040.517

231.644.842

Retained earnings

(181.174.070)

(74.030.049)

Share premium

5.465.901

5.465.901

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(10.869.354)

(19.436.131)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

41.462.994

143.644.563

Non-controlling interests

545.150

7.084.648

Equity

42.008.144

150.729.211

Equity and liabilities

593.451.844

672.130.970

STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$) EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE PRESENTED IN PESOS

Income Statements

09-30-2020

06-30-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Revenue

82.470.031

203.501.764

Cost of sales

(96.471.268)

(169.272.502)

Gross margin

(14.001.237)

34.229.262

Administrative expenses

(26.018.321)

(21.731.753)

Other expenses

(1.482.149)

(1.145.743)

Other gains (losses)

(65.119.471)

2.003.916

Operating Margin

(106.621.178)

13.355.682

Finance income

339.455

679.071

Finance costs

(24.827.208)

(21.118.463)

Share of profit (loss) of associates

(578.654)

201.722

Foreign exchange gain/loss

(1.053.440)

(1.697.698)

Indexation for designated assets/liabilities for inflation

(2.161.837)

(2.220.535)

Income before tax

(134.902.862)

(10.800.221)

Income tax (expense) benefit

21.273.481

186.828

Net Income derived from continuous operations

(113.629.381)

(10.613.393)

Discontinued operations

(54.138)

(29.352)

Net Income

(113.683.519)

(10.642.745)

Net Income, attributable to:

Net Income, attributable to owners of parent

(107.144.021)

(10.669.018)

Net Income, attributable to non-controlling interests

(6.539.498)

26.273

Net Income

(113.683.519)

(10.642.745)

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(22,82)

(2,27)

Statement of Comprehensive Income

09-30-2020

06-30-2019

ThCh$

ThCh$

Net Income

(113.683.519)

(10.642.745)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Gain (loss) due to translation differences in subsidiaries

4.962.452

4.081.556

Total gain (loss) due to translation differences, before taxes

4.962.452

4.081.556

Other comprehensive income, , before taxes

4.962.452

4.081.556

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax

4.962.452

4.081.556

Comprehensive income

(108.721.067)

(6.561.189)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company

(102.181.569)

(6.587.462)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(6.539.498)

26.273

Comprehensive income

(108.721.067)

(6.561.189)

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enjoy SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 22:00:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 264 B 344 M 344 M
Net income 2019 -27 707 M -36,1 M -36,1 M
Net Debt 2019 317 B 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 36 151 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart ENJOY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enjoy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENJOY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Larraín Kaplán Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier Martinez Segui Chairman
Eliseo Ignacio Gracia Martinez Operations Manager
Esteban Rigo-Righi Baillie Finance Manager
Pier-Paolo Zaccarelli Fasce Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENJOY S.A.-64.84%47
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.01%34 734
SANDS CHINA LTD.-20.29%34 652
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC46.39%28 757
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.30%15 872
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.410.07%14 448
