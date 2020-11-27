Enjoy S A : Financial Statements Enjoy S.A. September 2020

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPTEMBER 2020
ENJOY S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31,2019
EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$)
|
Assets
|
09-30-2020
|
12-31-2019
|
|
ThCh$
|
ThCh$
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
84.251.945
|
67.320.744
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets, current
|
1.876.048
|
1.731.988
|
|
|
|
Trade debtors and other accounts receivable, current
|
23.911.805
|
44.782.245
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable from related parties, current
|
820.785
|
1.170.763
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
3.523.685
|
3.928.692
|
|
|
|
Current tax assets
|
5.549.972
|
12.782.876
|
Total -current assets
|
119.934.240
|
131.717.308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets, non-current
|
13.219
|
12.542
|
|
|
|
Other assets, non-current
|
326.583
|
399.866
|
|
|
|
Trade debtors and other accounts receivable, no current
|
804.568
|
1.715.871
|
|
|
|
Investments in associates
|
2.713.456
|
8.496.971
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets other than goodwill
|
34.606.151
|
80.229.795
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
4.091.122
|
6.340.045
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
323.464.712
|
343.765.702
|
|
|
|
Assets for rights of use
|
44.389.084
|
47.570.416
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
62.471.570
|
51.245.315
|
Total non-current assets
|
473.517.604
|
540.413.662
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
593.451.844
|
672.130.970
|
|
|
|
Equity and liabilities
|
09-30-2020
|
12-31-2019
|
|
ThCh$
|
ThCh$
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
Other current financial liabilities
|
10.495.487
|
58.829.869
|
|
|
|
Liabilities for leases, current
|
9.814.527
|
9.675.427
|
|
|
|
Trade payables and other payables
|
62.328.118
|
67.860.845
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable to related parties, current
|
3.162.895
|
2.678.254
|
|
|
|
Current tax liability
|
4.943.664
|
794.179
|
Other current liabilities
|
10.749.976
|
13.034.178
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
102.315.696
|
152.872.752
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Other financial liabilities, non-current
|
382.897.869
|
282.181.612
|
|
|
|
Liabilities for leases, no current
|
28.073.224
|
33.701.118
|
Trade payables and other payables
|
1.072.987
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
36.497.029
|
51.299.229
|
Non Current provisions for employee benefits
|
27.502
|
27.502
|
Other current liabilities, non-current
|
559.393
|
1.319.546
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
449.128.004
|
368.529.007
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
551.443.700
|
521.401.759
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Issued capital
|
228.040.517
|
231.644.842
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
(181.174.070)
|
(74.030.049)
|
|
|
|
Share premium
|
5.465.901
|
5.465.901
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(10.869.354)
|
(19.436.131)
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
41.462.994
|
143.644.563
|
Non-controlling interests
|
545.150
|
7.084.648
|
Equity
|
42.008.144
|
150.729.211
|
Equity and liabilities
|
593.451.844
|
672.130.970
STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CHILEAN PESOS (THCH$) EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE PRESENTED IN PESOS
|
|
Income Statements
|
09-30-2020
|
06-30-2019
|
|
|
ThCh$
|
|
ThCh$
|
|
Revenue
|
82.470.031
|
203.501.764
|
|
Cost of sales
|
(96.471.268)
|
(169.272.502)
|
|
Gross margin
|
(14.001.237)
|
34.229.262
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
(26.018.321)
|
(21.731.753)
|
|
Other expenses
|
(1.482.149)
|
(1.145.743)
|
|
Other gains (losses)
|
(65.119.471)
|
2.003.916
|
|
Operating Margin
|
(106.621.178)
|
13.355.682
|
|
Finance income
|
339.455
|
679.071
|
|
Finance costs
|
(24.827.208)
|
(21.118.463)
|
|
Share of profit (loss) of associates
|
(578.654)
|
201.722
|
|
Foreign exchange gain/loss
|
(1.053.440)
|
(1.697.698)
|
|
Indexation for designated assets/liabilities for inflation
|
(2.161.837)
|
(2.220.535)
|
|
Income before tax
|
(134.902.862)
|
(10.800.221)
|
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
21.273.481
|
186.828
|
|
Net Income derived from continuous operations
|
(113.629.381)
|
(10.613.393)
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
(54.138)
|
|
(29.352)
|
|
Net Income
|
(113.683.519)
|
(10.642.745)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income, attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income, attributable to owners of parent
|
(107.144.021)
|
(10.669.018)
|
|
Net Income, attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(6.539.498)
|
26.273
|
|
Net Income
|
(113.683.519)
|
(10.642.745)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|
(22,82)
|
(2,27)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
09-30-2020
|
06-30-2019
|
|
|
ThCh$
|
|
ThCh$
|
|
Net Income
|
(113.683.519)
|
(10.642.745)
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) due to translation differences in subsidiaries
|
4.962.452
|
4.081.556
|
|
Total gain (loss) due to translation differences, before taxes
|
4.962.452
|
4.081.556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income, , before taxes
|
4.962.452
|
4.081.556
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax
|
4.962.452
|
4.081.556
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
(108.721.067)
|
(6.561.189)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company
|
(102.181.569)
|
(6.587.462)
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(6.539.498)
|
26.273
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
(108.721.067)
|
(6.561.189)
