Enjoy S A : Fitch incrementa rating de Enjoy a 'CCC+'

Fitch Upgrades Enjoy's Ratings to 'CCC+'

Sept. 30, 2021 compared with CLP39 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. Fitch expects EBITDA to become neutral to positive in 2022 growing to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, as pent-up demand is re-established.

Deleveraging Capacity: The return to an adequate capital structure will rely on full cash fow recovery post pandemic after the conversion of the last convertible notes in February 2022. Enjoy has the capacity to achieve total debt/EBITDAR ratios of around 5.0x by YE 2023, based on Fitch's expectation that proft margins will ramp-up from current levels as customers gradually allocate more spending to entertainment. Fitch expects EBITDA of CLP22 billion in 2022 and CLP35 billion in 2023 compared to CLP32 billion in 2019.

Strong Market Position: Enjoy's market position is strong as it represents around 38% of total market-share (total gross revenues) and holds 31% of operating licenses in Chile. Around 60% of Enjoy's EBITDA is expected to be originated in Uruguay while the balance is originated in Chile. The casino business in Chile is mature, with low-single-digit revenue growth, and as such, the recovery has been slow.

Additionally, Enjoy's growth strategy is focused on improving the performance of underdeveloped locations, such as in Santiago and Chiloe, as its other casinos post modest growth. Recovery in Punta del Este, Uruguay is also affected by the travel restrictions, as a material portion of its revenues come from high-end international players.

Committed Capex: Enjoy has committed capex related to municipal licenses of approximately CLP20.5 billion between 2022 and 2023. This timeframe was extended due to the lockdowns and Enjoy's inability to continue its construction projects. It is still uncertain whether Enjoy will be able to renew the license at San Antonio casino as the was another bidder. These investments could pressure the company's free cash fow generation.

Positive M&A with Dreams: Enjoy's merger with Dreams should result in an entity with a stronger capital structure, as well as greater scale and geographic diversifcation. The new entity would hold permits for almost 60% of the casinos and have over 75% of the revenues in the gaming industry in Chile. The new company would also have a presence in Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina and Panama. The historically higher margins of Dreams' operations would improve the new company's overall proftability, and synergies could be obtained in the supply chain and other areas.

Once the M&A is completed, Fitch will need greater insight into the new company's corporate governance and fnancial management, as well as regulatory approval for the transaction before taking a rating action. Dreams had pre-pandemic EBITDA margins of