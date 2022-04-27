Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enjoy Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENJY   US29335V1061

ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(ENJY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.340 USD   -7.59%
04:08pEnjoy Technology To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022
BU
04/14BTIG Downgrades Enjoy Technology to Neutral From Buy
MT
04/12Telsey Advisory Downgrades Enjoy Technology to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $4 From $6
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enjoy Technology To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY), a technology-powered service platform reinventing Commerce at Home, today announced that the company will release first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 before the financial markets open.

The quarterly financial statements will be made available at investors.enjoy.com, and will be filed on EDGAR at sec.gov.

The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results and current business initiatives. The call will be accessible by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (833) 950-0062 in Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for all other locations, access code: 823990. A live audio webcast will also be available at investors.enjoy.com or by clicking this link.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 25, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (226) 828-7578 in Canada or +44 (204) 525-0658 for all other locations, access code: 030985. A replay of the webcast will be available on Enjoy’s investor relations website.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY) is a technology-powered platform reinventing “Commerce at Home” to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with the world’s leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Co-founded by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its mobile stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of “Commerce at Home.” To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:08pEnjoy Technology To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022
BU
04/14BTIG Downgrades Enjoy Technology to Neutral From Buy
MT
04/12Telsey Advisory Downgrades Enjoy Technology to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts ..
MT
04/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
04/11Enjoy Technology Names Cal Hoagland as Interim CFO
MT
04/11ENJOY TECHNOLOGY : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition - Form 8-K
PU
04/11Enjoy Technology Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
04/11ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC./DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04/11Enjoy Technology, Inc. Announces CFO Changes, Effective April 29, 2022
CI
03/25ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC./DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 167 M - -
Net income 2022 -145 M - -
Net cash 2022 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 733
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enjoy Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,45 $
Average target price 6,33 $
Spread / Average Target 337%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald B. Johnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Co-Chief Financial Officer
Cal R. Hoagland Co-Chief Financial Officer
Kunal Malik Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Villanueva-Meyer Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.-68.61%174
HP INC.-3.53%38 279
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.20%35 366
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.17%19 853
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-29.86%17 346
NETAPP, INC.-17.92%16 804