Enjoy Technology To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022

03/07/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY), a technology-powered service platform reinventing Commerce at Home, today announced that the company will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements will be made available at investors.enjoy.com, and will be filed on EDGAR at sec.gov.

The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and current business initiatives. The call will be accessible by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (833) 950-0062 in Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for all other locations, access code: 701476. A live audio webcast will also be available at investors.enjoy.com or by clicking this link.

A replay of the conference call will be available until April 6, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 toll-free in the U.S. and +1 (226) 828-7578 in Canada or +44 204 525 0658 for all other locations, access code: 350971. A replay of the webcast will be available on Enjoy’s investor relations website.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY), is a technology-powered platform reinventing “Commerce at Home” to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with the world’s leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Co-founded by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its mobile stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of “Commerce at Home.” To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.


All news about ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:46pEnjoy Technology To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March..
01/28ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC./DE : Other Events (form 8-K)
01/10Enjoy Technology Appoints Vineet Gambhir Chief People Officer
01/10Enjoy Technology, Inc Appoints Vineet Gambhir as Chief People Officer
01/07Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology at Neutral With $6 Price Target
2021Enjoy technology, inc./de - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial ..
2021ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC./DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
2021ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQGM : ENJY) added to S&P TMI Index
2021ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC./DE : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review ..
2021BTIG Starts Enjoy Technology at Buy With $10 Price Target
Analyst Recommendations on ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 83,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -198 M - -
Net cash 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 128
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Average target price 8,79 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald B. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer
Kunal Malik Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Villanueva-Meyer Chief Legal Officer
Jonathan Douglas Mariner Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENJOY TECHNOLOGY, INC.-37.23%346
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.50%39 691
HP INC.-3.50%38 290
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-8.67%22 586
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY4.12%21 348
GOERTEK INC.-31.50%20 801