ENKA, which operates in different sectors such as engineering and construction, energy, real estate and trade in many different geographies, has made a commitment to serve sustainable development in all its operations.

The approach which ENKA has adopted to corporate sustainability is built on an awareness of its economic, environmental and social responsibilities to all its internal and external stakeholders. ENKA Sustainability Strategy, which was developed with an intensive stakeholder dialogue, is kept up-to-date by Sustainability and Compliance Department and ENKA Sustainability Committee, which consists of representatives from various

subsidiaries and departments within the organization. ENKA's President and Chairman of the Executive

Committee, who is also the sponsor of the Sustainability Committee, leads this process.

ENKA's sustainability strategy, drawn up in line with ENKA's fields of influence and sustainable development goals, is built on the following three foundations: