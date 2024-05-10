Engineering for a Better Future.
PRESENTATION
Construction
Real Estate
Power Generation
Trade
INTRODUCTION
Engineering for a Better Future.
Experience
67 years of construction experience worldwide
Reliability
574 projects in 54 countries have been completed or under construction with historical value of
USD 61,3 Billion
Evaluation
Traded publicly on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) with a market cap of
USD 6,4 Billion (@ 31.03.2024)
Synergy
Group of companies composed of more than 50 subsidiaries operating in 7 major geographical areas:
CIS, Asia, Middle East, Europe,
America, Africa & Turkiye
Diversification
With a solid background of 67 years ENKA operates in 4 main segments:
Engineering & Construction
Energy
Real Estate
Trade
COMMITMENTS
Engineering for a Better Future.
Our Mission
Our Vision
Our Values
to design, build and deliver
to be one of the best
define how we do work
safe, high-quality, and cost-
and innovative
at ENKA. We will not
effective construction
engineering &
undertake or execute a
projects on schedule for our
construction
project which
customers while providing
companies serving
compromises any of
quality employment and
globally.
these values. We
career growth opportunities
believe that when we
for ENKA employees.
commit to work within
ENKA's values, we
achieve superior work
in our industry.
SUSTAINABILITY
Engineering for a Better Future.
ENKA, which operates in different sectors such as engineering and construction, energy, real estate and trade in many different geographies, has made a commitment to serve sustainable development in all its operations.
The approach which ENKA has adopted to corporate sustainability is built on an awareness of its economic, environmental and social responsibilities to all its internal and external stakeholders. ENKA Sustainability Strategy, which was developed with an intensive stakeholder dialogue, is kept up-to-date by Sustainability and Compliance Department and ENKA Sustainability Committee, which consists of representatives from various
subsidiaries and departments within the organization. ENKA's President and Chairman of the Executive
Committee, who is also the sponsor of the Sustainability Committee, leads this process.
ENKA's sustainability strategy, drawn up in line with ENKA's fields of influence and sustainable development goals, is built on the following three foundations:
Our Business
Our People
Our Planet
and
and
Principles
Community
SUSTAINABILITY
Engineering for a Better Future.
Our Business and Principles
ENKA,
- Maintains an Ethics & Compliance Program to ensure open, honest and transparent communication with all stakeholders in accordance with applicable national & international laws and regulations, as well as company values and industry standards.
- Adopts an integrated risk management approach covering its financial and non-financial risks including; environmental, social, economic, compliance risks together with brand management and reputational risks.
- Implements a comprehensive audit and control mechanisms to ensure compliance with legal requirements, ENKA procedures and policies, international standards and customer expectations.
- Adopts customer-oriented business approach and enhances customer satisfaction with its work of high quality and on time services, products and projects.
- As an investor and EPC/EPCC contractor, assesses the potential environmental and social impacts of its operations and develops plans to eliminate or avoid negative impacts, increase positive impacts and create community investment opportunities.
- Combines its engineering expertise with cutting-edge applications to benefit both the international community and the engineering and construction industry.
- Promotes sustainable business strategy throughout its value chain, raises awareness among its employees and across its suppliers and subcontractors via training opportunities and evaluates the environmental and social compliance of its suppliers and subcontractors.
- Works to improve its R&D capabilities and accelerate innovation across the organization to adapt and respond changing global
conditions with best solutions benefiting both customers and society.
- Strives to take part and to play a pioneering role in various initiatives, carried out for mutual learning and development, through its memberships of national and international associations, institutes, unions and industrial organizations, and participates in working groups as part of its efforts to work together with its stakeholders.
SUSTAINABILITY
Engineering for a Better Future.
Our People and Community
ENKA,
- Respects human rights and assesses the human rights impacts of its investments and operations as part of its social impact assessment process.
- Includes its stakeholders in the decision-making mechanisms of the company and provides transparent, effective, participatory and bidirectional communication channels in its relations with its stakeholders.
- Strives to leave a positive legacy for society, considering the needs of the region and expectations of communities in which it operates and fosters the economic development of the host countries by creating local employment and local procurement opportunities.
- Contributes to the welfare and development of local communities, disadvantaged groups and indigenous people through the infrastructure and superstructure projects and social investments and invests in education, sports, culture and arts.
- Prioritizes the physical and mental health and safety of its employees and its subcontractors' employees operating at ENKA's premises or acting on behalf of ENKA.
- Assesses potential health and safety impacts of its services and products and eliminates any potential adverse impacts.
- Embraces equitable, diverse and inclusive culture and contributes to the personal and professional development of its people through equal training opportunities.
- Aims to improve working environments and form more motivated & collaborative workforce by increasing employee loyalty through active employee engagement.
• Supports the development of the engineering profession and also the growth of a responsible generation by spreading sustainability awareness among its employees and among its students through ENKA Schools.
SUSTAINABILITY
Engineering for a Better Future.
Our Planet
ENKA,
- Assesses, measures and reports its environmental impacts and develops plans and procedures to reduce them.
- Commits to reach net zero emissions in its operations by 2050 and takes actions to reduce direct and indirect emissions from its projects, operations and supply chain.
- As an investor and EPC/EPCC Contractor, offers and/or takes part in environment-friendly projects, solutions and products to partner its customers for the transition to a low carbon economy.
- Strives to improve the energy performance and efficiency of its operations and invests in renewable energy.
- Embeds a strategy for responsible sourcing and ensures resource efficiency while monitoring its own operations and its suppliers' compliance.
- Adopts a responsible water management approach, identifies risks related to water, uses site-specific strategies to minimize impact of water withdrawal, consumption and discharge on the quality and supply of water, reduces its water footprint and increases efficiency in its operations.
- Implements a waste management approach by prioritizing elimination at its source and increasing reuse and recycling in its businesses and promoting circular practices in its supply chain.
- Ensures protection and conservation of biologically diverse ecosystems by taking appropriate measures inline with its project-specific biodiversity action plans developed in accordance with impact assessments and baseline studies of flora & fauna.
- Promotes afforestation and protection of the existing forests and adopts green office practices while providing environmental trainings toits employees and subcontractors to raise awareness.
SHAREHOLDING
Engineering for a Better Future.
SHAREHOLDER
OWNERSHIP
2,29%
TARA HOLDİNG A.Ş.
49,80
%
ENKA TREASURY STOCK
%
8,66
FREE FLOAT AND OTHERS
VİLDAN GÜLÇELİK
7,99%
SEVDA GÜLÇELİK
6,43%
ENKA FOUNDATION
ENKA FOUNDATION
5,87%
5,87%
ALİ GÜLÇELİK
4,50%
MİKADO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
4,37%
BİLGİ GÜLÇELİK
4,31%
NURDAN GÜLÇELİK
1,55%
SELİM GÜLÇELİK
%
MEHMET SİNAN TARA
1,55
0,84%
AYŞE VERDA GÜLÇELİK
0,68%
ENKA TREASURY STOCK
2,29%
GÜLÇELİK FAMILY
FREE FLOAT AND OTHERS*
%
9,81
31,39%
TOTAL
100,00%
* 1,15% of 9,81% Free Float belongs to Tara Family members
51,79%
TARA FAMILY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Engineering for a Better Future.
TOTAL ASSETS
TOTAL EQUITY
CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES REVENUE
EBITDA
EBITDA MARGIN
NET PROFIT
NET MARGIN
1Q 2024
9.541
7.372
5.308
590
104
17,6%
152
25,8%
2023
9.408
7.325
5.195
3.226
647
20,1%
714
22,1%
2022
8.581
6.471
4.597
3.731
820
22,0%
118
3,2%
2021
9.102
6.675
5.265
2.859
686
24,0%
610
21,3%
2020
8.454
6.694
4.406
1.659
386
23,3%
643
38,8%
All figures given above are in Million US Dollars
REVENUES BY BUSINESS LINES
Engineering for a Better Future.
1Q 2024
USD
%
CONSTRUCTION
472
80,0
POWER GENERATION
19
3,2
REAL ESTATE
81
13,7
TRADE
49
8,3
ELIMINATION
(31) (5,3)
TOTAL
590 100
All figures given above are in Million US Dollars
2023
USD %
2.042 63,3
- 21,7
- 10,0
- 8,6
-
(3,7)
3.226 100
2022
USD %
1.933 51,8
1.298 34,8
- 9,2
- 6,6
-
(2,4)
3.731 100
2021
USD %
1.569 54,9
- 27,9
- 10,6
- 8,8
-
(2,2)
2.859 100
2020
USD %
1.263 76,1
- 0,0
- 17,4
- 9,3
-
(2,8)
1.659 100
