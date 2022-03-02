Log in
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : 3GP ME&I Installation Works Project reached 13 million person-hours without LTI

03/02/2022 | 08:38am EST
FGP 3GP ME&I Installation Works Project being undertaken by Senimdi Kurylys LLP (ENKA-Bechtel JV) in Tengiz, Kazakhstan reached a major safety milestone with 13 million person-hours without a lost time incident as of February 20th, 2022. The project had faced several challenges entering 2021 especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to many key risks associated with work to be performed. With a collaborative support of the client Tengizchevroil in Tengiz, the project successfully overcame the challenges by embracing all opportunities for improvement. We congratulate the project team and wish them continued success.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
