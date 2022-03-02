Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : 3GP ME&I Installation Works Project reached 13 million person-hours without LTI

FGP 3GP ME&I Installation Works Project being undertaken by Senimdi Kurylys LLP (ENKA-Bechtel JV) in Tengiz, Kazakhstan reached a major safety milestone with 13 million person-hours without a lost time incident as of February 20th
, 2022. The project had faced several challenges entering 2021 especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to many key risks associated with work to be performed. With a collaborative support of the client Tengizchevroil in Tengiz, the project successfully overcame the challenges by embracing all opportunities for improvement. We congratulate the project team and wish them continued success.
