    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : At ENKA, we know we will build a better future with Technology !

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 342 M - -
Net income 2021 677 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 6 742 M 6 741 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 19 304
Free-Float 26,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 1,17 $
Spread / Average Target -4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.42.74%6 741
VINCI8.32%59 469
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.65%32 843
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 157
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.94%21 609
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.65%21 414