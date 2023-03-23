Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Audited Financial Report 2022
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ
ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE
YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2022 WITH
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
22 March 2023
This report includes 5 pages of independent auditors' report and 84 pages of consolidated financial statements together with their explanatory notes.
Independent Auditors' Report
To the Shareholder's of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi,
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries and joint operations (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statements of profit or loss, the consolidated statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) ("IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Turkey and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Revenue recognition generated from construction contracts
Refer to Note 2.4 and 2.5 to the consolidated financial statements for summary of significant accounting policies and significant accounting assessments, estimates and assumptions for revenue recognition generated from construction contracts.
Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in our audit
Revenue
from
construction
contracts
Our audit procedures for testing revenue
constitutes 50% of the Group's total
recognition included below:
revenue.
- We evaluated and tested the design and
The subsidiaries of the Group operate in the
implementation of controls over the relevant
construction sector have revenues that is
processes regarding the accuracy and timing of
obtained
amounting
to
USD 1,858,704
revenue recognized in the financial statements.
thousand against costs of USD 1,358,643
- We assessed the terms and conditions of the
thousand as at 31 December 2022.
significant contracts in order to evaluate the
The recognition of the amount and timing
management's estimate whether revenue is
of the revenue generated from
recognized within the appropriate financial
construction contracts in the period in
period.
which they are incurred calculated and
- We evaluated the variation orders are included
accounted for by using the input method
in the contract revenues in accordance with the
under IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts
relevant accounting policies and the effects of
with Customer. By using the input method
these variations on project costs.
revenue is recognized by comparing the
costs incurred by the Group for the
- The costs incurred by the Group in ongoing
fulfillment of performance obligations in a
construction projects have been tested by using
construction project to the expected total
sampling method.
costs for the fulfillment of the performance
- The mathematical accuracy of the contract
obligation in the consolidated financial
revenue calculated by the stage of completion
statements.
method associated with the construction
The measurement of contract revenue and
contract have been tested by using
estimation of the contract costs are based
recalculation method.
on a variety of uncertainties that depend on
- We assessed the management's ability to
the outcome of future events and demand
deliver contracts within budgeted margins by
of revision to the projects which requires
analysing the historical accuracy of forecasting
significant
management's
estimates and
margins and the relationship of cost versus
judgements.
billing status on contracts.
Revenue
recognition
from
construction
- We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures
contracts
was
determined
as
key audit
of revenue in the notes to consolidated financial
matter, due to the significant management
statements.
estimates and the level of judgement
applied by management.
Fair value measurement of investment property
Refer to Note 2.4 and 2.5 to the consolidated financial statements for summary of significant accounting policies and significant accounting assessments, estimates and assumptions for fair value measurement of investment properties.
Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in our audit
As of 31 December 2022, the investment
Our audit procedures for testing fair value
properties represent 22% of the Group's
measurement of investment property included
total assets.
below:
The Group recognizes the investment
- We evaluated the capabilities and
properties at fair value. The Group uses
competence of the external valuers appointed
independent valuation firms to determine
by the Group for valuation of investment
the fair values of investment properties.
property.
Valuation of investment property is
- We involved valuation specialist to assist in
determined as key audit matter, due to
examining the appropriateness of the key
significant management estimates and
assumptions such as long term growth rates
judgement used in valuation methods to
used in the calculations, discount rates used to
determine fair value of investment
determine present value of future cash flows.
properties.
- We examined the appropriateness of key
inputs used in valuation reports such as rental
income, duration, management fee, yields and
occupancy rate.
- We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures
of investment properties in the notes to
consolidated financial statements.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
