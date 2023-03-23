Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Audited Financial Report 2022

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT 22 March 2023 This report includes 5 pages of independent auditors' report and 84 pages of consolidated financial statements together with their explanatory notes.

Independent Auditors' Report To the Shareholder's of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi, Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries and joint operations (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statements of profit or loss, the consolidated statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) ("IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Turkey and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Revenue recognition generated from construction contracts Refer to Note 2.4 and 2.5 to the consolidated financial statements for summary of significant accounting policies and significant accounting assessments, estimates and assumptions for revenue recognition generated from construction contracts. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from construction contracts Our audit procedures for testing revenue constitutes 50% of the Group's total recognition included below: revenue. - We evaluated and tested the design and The subsidiaries of the Group operate in the implementation of controls over the relevant construction sector have revenues that is processes regarding the accuracy and timing of obtained amounting to USD 1,858,704 revenue recognized in the financial statements. thousand against costs of USD 1,358,643 - We assessed the terms and conditions of the thousand as at 31 December 2022. significant contracts in order to evaluate the The recognition of the amount and timing management's estimate whether revenue is of the revenue generated from recognized within the appropriate financial construction contracts in the period in period. which they are incurred calculated and - We evaluated the variation orders are included accounted for by using the input method in the contract revenues in accordance with the under IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts relevant accounting policies and the effects of with Customer. By using the input method these variations on project costs. revenue is recognized by comparing the costs incurred by the Group for the - The costs incurred by the Group in ongoing fulfillment of performance obligations in a construction projects have been tested by using construction project to the expected total sampling method. costs for the fulfillment of the performance - The mathematical accuracy of the contract obligation in the consolidated financial revenue calculated by the stage of completion statements. method associated with the construction The measurement of contract revenue and contract have been tested by using estimation of the contract costs are based recalculation method. on a variety of uncertainties that depend on - We assessed the management's ability to the outcome of future events and demand deliver contracts within budgeted margins by of revision to the projects which requires analysing the historical accuracy of forecasting significant management's estimates and margins and the relationship of cost versus judgements. billing status on contracts. Revenue recognition from construction - We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures contracts was determined as key audit of revenue in the notes to consolidated financial matter, due to the significant management statements. estimates and the level of judgement applied by management.

Fair value measurement of investment property Refer to Note 2.4 and 2.5 to the consolidated financial statements for summary of significant accounting policies and significant accounting assessments, estimates and assumptions for fair value measurement of investment properties. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit As of 31 December 2022, the investment Our audit procedures for testing fair value properties represent 22% of the Group's measurement of investment property included total assets. below: The Group recognizes the investment - We evaluated the capabilities and properties at fair value. The Group uses competence of the external valuers appointed independent valuation firms to determine by the Group for valuation of investment the fair values of investment properties. property. Valuation of investment property is - We involved valuation specialist to assist in determined as key audit matter, due to examining the appropriateness of the key significant management estimates and assumptions such as long term growth rates judgement used in valuation methods to used in the calculations, discount rates used to determine fair value of investment determine present value of future cash flows. properties. - We examined the appropriateness of key inputs used in valuation reports such as rental income, duration, management fee, yields and occupancy rate. - We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures of investment properties in the notes to consolidated financial statements. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.