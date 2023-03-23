Advanced search
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Audited Financial Report 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ

ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE

YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2022 WITH

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

22 March 2023

This report includes 5 pages of independent auditors' report and 84 pages of consolidated financial statements together with their explanatory notes.

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Shareholder's of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi,

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries and joint operations (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statements of profit or loss, the consolidated statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) ("IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Turkey and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue recognition generated from construction contracts

Refer to Note 2.4 and 2.5 to the consolidated financial statements for summary of significant accounting policies and significant accounting assessments, estimates and assumptions for revenue recognition generated from construction contracts.

Key Audit Matter

How the matter was addressed in our audit

Revenue

from

construction

contracts

Our audit procedures for testing revenue

constitutes 50% of the Group's total

recognition included below:

revenue.

- We evaluated and tested the design and

The subsidiaries of the Group operate in the

implementation of controls over the relevant

construction sector have revenues that is

processes regarding the accuracy and timing of

obtained

amounting

to

USD 1,858,704

revenue recognized in the financial statements.

thousand against costs of USD 1,358,643

- We assessed the terms and conditions of the

thousand as at 31 December 2022.

significant contracts in order to evaluate the

The recognition of the amount and timing

management's estimate whether revenue is

of the revenue generated from

recognized within the appropriate financial

construction contracts in the period in

period.

which they are incurred calculated and

- We evaluated the variation orders are included

accounted for by using the input method

in the contract revenues in accordance with the

under IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts

relevant accounting policies and the effects of

with Customer. By using the input method

these variations on project costs.

revenue is recognized by comparing the

costs incurred by the Group for the

- The costs incurred by the Group in ongoing

fulfillment of performance obligations in a

construction projects have been tested by using

construction project to the expected total

sampling method.

costs for the fulfillment of the performance

- The mathematical accuracy of the contract

obligation in the consolidated financial

revenue calculated by the stage of completion

statements.

method associated with the construction

The measurement of contract revenue and

contract have been tested by using

estimation of the contract costs are based

recalculation method.

on a variety of uncertainties that depend on

- We assessed the management's ability to

the outcome of future events and demand

deliver contracts within budgeted margins by

of revision to the projects which requires

analysing the historical accuracy of forecasting

significant

management's

estimates and

margins and the relationship of cost versus

judgements.

billing status on contracts.

Revenue

recognition

from

construction

- We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures

contracts

was

determined

as

key audit

of revenue in the notes to consolidated financial

matter, due to the significant management

statements.

estimates and the level of judgement

applied by management.

Fair value measurement of investment property

Refer to Note 2.4 and 2.5 to the consolidated financial statements for summary of significant accounting policies and significant accounting assessments, estimates and assumptions for fair value measurement of investment properties.

Key Audit Matter

How the matter was addressed in our audit

As of 31 December 2022, the investment

Our audit procedures for testing fair value

properties represent 22% of the Group's

measurement of investment property included

total assets.

below:

The Group recognizes the investment

- We evaluated the capabilities and

properties at fair value. The Group uses

competence of the external valuers appointed

independent valuation firms to determine

by the Group for valuation of investment

the fair values of investment properties.

property.

Valuation of investment property is

- We involved valuation specialist to assist in

determined as key audit matter, due to

examining the appropriateness of the key

significant management estimates and

assumptions such as long term growth rates

judgement used in valuation methods to

used in the calculations, discount rates used to

determine fair value of investment

determine present value of future cash flows.

properties.

- We examined the appropriateness of key

inputs used in valuation reports such as rental

income, duration, management fee, yields and

occupancy rate.

- We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures

of investment properties in the notes to

consolidated financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
