    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Cimtas Ningbo received “Excellence in Performance Award” by Mitsubishi Power Americas

09/30/2021 | 11:32am EDT
We are pleased to announce that Mitsubishi Power Americas has awarded Cimtas Ningbo Modular Skids Pipe Spools, a subsidiary of ENKA, with "Excellence in Performance Award" for its high performance in 2020.

Cimtas Ningbo's dedicated team has been providing turnkey integrated piping solutions (design, procurement, prefabrication) for Mitsubishi Power projects on-time and first time right with challenging project schedules. Cimtas Ningbo has been supporting Mitsubishi Power in their 501GAC and 501JAC turbines modularization projects since the beginning of 2019.

We thank all our internal and external stakeholders for their notable contribution towards this accomplishment.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 989 M - -
Net income 2021 649 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,25%
Capitalization 6 246 M 6 267 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 19 304
Free-Float 26,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 1,22 $
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.38.26%6 267
VINCI11.38%58 845
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.62%32 519
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.02%31 252
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.83%21 759
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD119.33%19 923