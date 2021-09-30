Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Cimtas Ningbo received “Excellence in Performance Award” by Mitsubishi Power Americas

We are pleased to announce that Mitsubishi Power Americas has awarded Cimtas Ningbo Modular Skids Pipe Spools, a subsidiary of ENKA, with "Excellence in Performance Award" for its high performance in 2020.

Cimtas Ningbo's dedicated team has been providing turnkey integrated piping solutions (design, procurement, prefabrication) for Mitsubishi Power projects on-time and first time right with challenging project schedules. Cimtas Ningbo has been supporting Mitsubishi Power in their 501GAC and 501JAC turbines modularization projects since the beginning of 2019.

We thank all our internal and external stakeholders for their notable contribution towards this accomplishment.