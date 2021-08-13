Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Financial Report June 30, 2021

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries and joint operations (collectively referred to as "the Group") as at 30 June 2021, the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" ("ISRE 2410"). A review of consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.