Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Financial Report June 30, 2021

08/13/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ

ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at and for the Six-Months Period Ended with Independent Auditor's Review Report

30 June 2021

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries and joint operations (collectively referred to as "the Group") as at 30 June 2021, the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" ("ISRE 2410"). A review of consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

KPMG Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik Anonim Şirketi

Gökhan Atılgan, SMMM

Partner

13 August 2021

Istanbul, Turkey

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................

1-2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS.....................................................

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME....................

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY...............................................

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS............................................................

6

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.......................................

7-28

NOTE 1

ORGANIZATIONS AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP..........................................................

7

NOTE 2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................................................

8-14

NOTE 3

CHANGES IN OPERATIONAL SEASON...........................................................................................................

14

NOTE 4

SEGMENTAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................

15-19

NOTE 5

CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS.........................................................................................................................

20

NOTE 6

INVESTMENT PROPERTY...................................................................................................................................

20

NOTE 7

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT...........................................................................................................

20

NOTE 8

COMMITMENTS...................................................................................................................................................

21

NOTE 9

RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS...............................................................................

22

NOTE 10

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES...................................................................................................................

22

NOTE 11

INVESTMENT INCOME / EXPENSES................................................................................................................

23

NOTE 12

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES.............................................................

23-26

NOTE 13

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - FAIR VALUE EXPLANATIONS AND

ACCOUNTING POLICY FOR HEDGING FINANCIAL RISK..........................................................................

27-28

NOTE 14

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .......................................................................................................................................

28

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed

Audited

30 June

31 December

ASSETS

Note

2021

2020

Current Assets

4,337,297

3,629,554

Cash and cash equivalents

1,607,104

1,350,709

Financial investments

1,878,290

1,476,006

Trade receivables

336,672

333,112

Other receivables

Other receivables from third parties

2,757

2,837

Inventories

287,774

267,728

Prepaid expenses

128,899

111,843

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

on uncompleted contracts

5

21,375

15,621

Other current assets

52,361

48,389

4,315,232

3,606,245

Assets held for sale

22,065

23,309

Non-Current Assets

4,470,098

4,824,069

Financial investments

1,290,879

1,579,176

Trade receivables

14,002

17,175

Investment properties

6

1,947,197

1,912,105

Property, plant and equipment

1,133,891

1,233,030

Intangible assets

Other intangible assets

60,893

62,400

Deferred tax assets

12,232

8,503

Prepaid expenses

10,920

11,431

Other non-current assets

84

249

TOTAL ASSETS

8,807,395

8,453,623

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 757 M - -
Net income 2021 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 6 148 M 6 159 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 28,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 1,08 $
Spread / Average Target -3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
