Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Financial Report June 30, 2021
08/13/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ
ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at and for the Six-Months Period Ended with Independent Auditor's Review Report
30 June 2021
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries and joint operations (collectively referred to as "the Group") as at 30 June 2021, the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" ("ISRE 2410"). A review of consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
KPMG Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik Anonim Şirketi
Gökhan Atılgan, SMMM
Partner
13 August 2021
Istanbul, Turkey
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................
1-2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS.....................................................
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME....................
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY...............................................
5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS............................................................
6
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.......................................
7-28
NOTE 1
ORGANIZATIONS AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP..........................................................
