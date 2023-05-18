Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish Construction Sector

ENKA operates with the mission of designing and executing construction projects that are in line with standards, safe, high quality, and cost-effective, and with the vision of becoming one of the best and most innovative engineering and construction companies providing services globally. Seven years ago, in order to maintain its longstanding culture of design and innovation, ENKA established a Design Center at its Headquarters, becoming the first Turkish construction company with a center accorded the status of Design Center by the Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology of Türkiye.

In 2022, a total of 12 design projects were carried out by the ENKA Design Center. ENKA allocated a total budget of more than TL 142.6 million for the projects managed by the Design Center, and this budget was financed entirely through internal resources.