  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-16
24.84 TRY   +2.22%
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish Construction Sector
PU
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Financial Report March 31, 2023
PU
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish Construction Sector

05/18/2023 | 10:19am EDT
ENKA operates with the mission of designing and executing construction projects that are in line with standards, safe, high quality, and cost-effective, and with the vision of becoming one of the best and most innovative engineering and construction companies providing services globally. Seven years ago, in order to maintain its longstanding culture of design and innovation, ENKA established a Design Center at its Headquarters, becoming the first Turkish construction company with a center accorded the status of Design Center by the Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology of Türkiye.

In 2022, a total of 12 design projects were carried out by the ENKA Design Center. ENKA allocated a total budget of more than TL 142.6 million for the projects managed by the Design Center, and this budget was financed entirely through internal resources.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 783 M - -
Net income 2023 675 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 1,83%
Capitalization 7 367 M 7 367 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 21 494
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,26 $
Average target price 1,73 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Onur Kaya Head-Quality, Communications & Compliance
Inci Bozokluoglu Manager-Corporate Sustainability & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.-25.05%7 367
VINCI18.58%67 343
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED16.57%37 941
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.38%37 841
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.73%26 004
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.19.13%24 645
