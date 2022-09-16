Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish construction sector

In 2016, ENKA set up the first research and development center in the Turkish construction sector to make greater use of its in-house engineering capabilities and add to its expertise in the area of power plant design, covering the civil/structural, mechanical, process, piping, control/instrumentation and electrical engineering domains.
