Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : High-Technological Multifunctional Medical Complex Project

The High-Technological Multifunctional Medical Complex Project will include many treatment and diagnostic methods, especially cancer treatment and it will play a major role in health services with the latest technology systems. The project, designed by ENKA according to modern health technologies; consists of the main hospital building, oncology hospital, diesel generator building, and oxygen station structures. The main hospital building will consist of total closed area of 112.000 m2 and will have a helipad for emergencies. The oncology hospital building will consist of a closed area of approximately 15,000 mand will have the Proton therapy center. Thanks to this project, a great power will be gained in the fight against cancer with the Proton treatment method, which is available in a limited number of health centers around the world. Within the scope of the project, 6.5 million person-hours have been reached and as a result of this work process, 44% physical completion has been achieved. The High-Technological Multifunctional Medical Complex Project, the construction activities of which continue at full speed with a staff of 2,595 people, will begin to serve in 2023.