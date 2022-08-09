Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-07
18.96 TRY   +1.23%
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : High-Technological Multifunctional Medical Complex Project

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
The High-Technological Multifunctional Medical Complex Project will include many treatment and diagnostic methods, especially cancer treatment and it will play a major role in health services with the latest technology systems. The project, designed by ENKA according to modern health technologies; consists of the main hospital building, oncology hospital, diesel generator building, and oxygen station structures. The main hospital building will consist of total closed area of 112.000 m2 and will have a helipad for emergencies. The oncology hospital building will consist of a closed area of approximately 15,000 m2 and will have the Proton therapy center. Thanks to this project, a great power will be gained in the fight against cancer with the Proton treatment method, which is available in a limited number of health centers around the world. Within the scope of the project, 6.5 million person-hours have been reached and as a result of this work process, 44% physical completion has been achieved. The High-Technological Multifunctional Medical Complex Project, the construction activities of which continue at full speed with a staff of 2,595 people, will begin to serve in 2023.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 253 M - -
Net income 2022 480 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 6 178 M 6 178 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 21 475
Free-Float 26,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Average target price 1,07 $
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.34.89%6 178
VINCI-0.23%53 555
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.46%32 312
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%30 378
QUANTA SERVICES19.41%19 631
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.80%19 273