Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Morava Corridor Motorway Project – Scaffolding Trainings

In ENKA's Morava Corridor Motorway Project, on July 13-21, "Scaffolding Erection and Dismantling Training" and "Scaffolding Supervision Training" were provided by OWLAQ, which is internationally accredited in this field. Field scaffolding team and construction site/support department employees attended the theoretical and practical training sessions. The trainings were given in Turkish and English languages.
