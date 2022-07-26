Log in
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-24
18.95 TRY   -0.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Motorway Projects

07/26/2022 | 11:09am EDT
Motorways are a vital element of all transportation networks since they connect all other transportation means, i.e. railways, airports and ports, to each other. Therefore, the efficiency of the whole transportation system is only possible through the establishment of coordinated infrastructure grids.

ENKA has been delivering landmark projects that foster sustainable progress, socio-economic growth and means of safe travel for its clients and communities since 1958 and has built almost 1,000 km of motorways including major engineering structures like tunnels, bridges and viaducts.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 253 M - -
Net income 2022 480 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 6 221 M 6 221 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 21 475
Free-Float 26,7%
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.34.82%6 221
VINCI-3.08%51 906
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.60%31 870
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.97%31 372
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%21 551
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.30%19 407