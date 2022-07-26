Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Motorway Projects

Motorways are a vital element of all transportation networks since they connect all other transportation means, i.e. railways, airports and ports, to each other. Therefore, the efficiency of the whole transportation system is only possible through the establishment of coordinated infrastructure grids.

ENKA has been delivering landmark projects that foster sustainable progress, socio-economic growth and means of safe travel for its clients and communities since 1958 and has built almost 1,000 km of motorways including major engineering structures like tunnels, bridges and viaducts.