Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Produced Water 2 Facility Project Progress as of the end of August 2021

The Produced Water 2 Facility project, on which ENKA had started working in 2019, was 50% complete by the end of August 2021. As ENKA is an EPC contractor of the project, ENKA Design & Engineering Center is responsible for the design and engineering works and the completion rate for engineering was 95%.

By the end of August 2021, project has been under way for 640 working days and 311,000 person-hours have been expended without lost time incident (LTI).