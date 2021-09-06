Log in
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Produced Water 2 Facility Project Progress as of the end of August 2021

09/06/2021 | 10:52am EDT
The Produced Water 2 Facility project, on which ENKA had started working in 2019, was 50% complete by the end of August 2021. As ENKA is an EPC contractor of the project, ENKA Design & Engineering Center is responsible for the design and engineering works and the completion rate for engineering was 95%.

By the end of August 2021, project has been under way for 640 working days and 311,000 person-hours have been expended without lost time incident (LTI).

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 342 M - -
Net income 2021 677 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 6 879 M 6 878 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 26,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.41.93%6 878
VINCI12.02%62 122
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%32 946
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.99%32 446
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.31%21 761
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.75%19 243