Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Progress works on Produced Water 2 Facility Project in West Qurna 1

The West Qurna 1 (WQ1) Produced Water 2 (PW2) Facility Project of ENKA in Basra, Iraq is 98% complete as of March 2023 and will be handed over to the client, ExxonMobil Iraq Limited, at the end of April 2023. The project reached 1,747,760 person-hours / 1,216 days without lost time incident. The PW2 project will produce 210,000 barrels of water per day of outlet stream treated produced water in order to meet forecast produced water across West Qurna 1 Degassing Stations 6, 7 and 8.

