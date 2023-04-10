Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-06
30.30 TRY   -1.69%
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Progress works on Produced Water 2 Facility Project in West Qurna 1
PU
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Dradenau Combined Heat and Power Plant Project
PU
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Shipyard' activities for the Turkish Petroleum – Sakarya Gas Field Development Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Progress works on Produced Water 2 Facility Project in West Qurna 1

04/10/2023 | 04:36am EDT
The West Qurna 1 (WQ1) Produced Water 2 (PW2) Facility Project of ENKA in Basra, Iraq is 98% complete as of March 2023 and will be handed over to the client, ExxonMobil Iraq Limited, at the end of April 2023. The project reached 1,747,760 person-hours / 1,216 days without lost time incident. The PW2 project will produce 210,000 barrels of water per day of outlet stream treated produced water in order to meet forecast produced water across West Qurna 1 Degassing Stations 6, 7 and 8.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 813 M - -
Net income 2023 702 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 9 224 M 9 224 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 21 494
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,57 $
Average target price 1,64 $
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Onur Kaya Head-Quality, Communications & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.-8.57%9 224
VINCI14.87%65 735
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.03%39 063
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.71%37 367
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.49%25 815
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.11.67%22 915
