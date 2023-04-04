Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-02
30.40 TRY   +3.75%
03:47aEnka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Progress works on Shotton Paper Mill project in Shotton, UK
PU
03/28Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Progress of the Morava Corridor Motorway Project as of March 2023
PU
03/24Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : West Qurna 1 Produced Water 2 Project nominated for the ExxonMobil Breaking Barriers Program
PU
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Progress works on Shotton Paper Mill project in Shotton, UK

04/04/2023
Works on our Shotton Paper Mill project in Shotton, United Kingdom are progressing intensively. In the first phase of the project, a new cardboard factory with a total area of 68,800 m2 will be constructed, including a new paper mill (58,720 m2), chemical building (1,495 m2), combined heat and power building (8,085 m2), effluent treatment plant building (500 m2). The project is expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 07:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 813 M - -
Net income 2023 702 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 9 279 M 9 279 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 21 494
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,58 $
Average target price 1,64 $
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Onur Kaya Head-Quality, Communications & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.-8.27%9 279
VINCI11.80%64 614
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%37 043
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%35 407
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.34%23 996
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED25.54%23 144
