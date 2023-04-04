Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Progress works on Shotton Paper Mill project in Shotton, UK

Works on our Shotton Paper Mill project in Shotton, United Kingdom are progressing intensively. In the first phase of the project, a new cardboard factory with a total area of 68,800 m2 will be constructed, including a new paper mill (58,720 m2), chemical building (1,495 m2), combined heat and power building (8,085 m2), effluent treatment plant building (500 m2). The project is expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

