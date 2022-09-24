Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Projects between 2001-2010

Following the significant step taken by ENKA in 1997, towards becoming an independent power producer in Türkiye, between 2001 and 2010 ENKA was awarded the right to build, own and operate the Gebze Power Plant, the Adapazarı Power Plant and the İzmir Power Plant. ENKA also worked on various oil and natural gas processing plants; the motorways of Bregana-Zagreb-Dubrovnik, the Transylvanian, Rreshen - Kalimash and Morine - Merdare; the building works such as the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Business Center in Dushanbe and important signature office and high rise projects completed in Euroasia.