Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-09-22
17.90 TRY   -3.09%
05:45aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Projects between 2001-2010
PU
09/20ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Project Prishtine-Hani i Elezit Motorway in Kosovo
PU
09/16ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish construction sector
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Projects between 2001-2010

09/24/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Following the significant step taken by ENKA in 1997, towards becoming an independent power producer in Türkiye, between 2001 and 2010 ENKA was awarded the right to build, own and operate the Gebze Power Plant, the Adapazarı Power Plant and the İzmir Power Plant. ENKA also worked on various oil and natural gas processing plants; the motorways of Bregana-Zagreb-Dubrovnik, the Transylvanian, Rreshen - Kalimash and Morine - Merdare; the building works such as the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Business Center in Dushanbe and important signature office and high rise projects completed in Euroasia.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 09:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
05:45aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Projects between 2001-2010
PU
09/20ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Project Prishtine-Hani i Elezit Motorway in Kosovo
PU
09/16ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish construction ..
PU
09/13ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Projects in 1990s
PU
09/09ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : West Qurna 1 Produced Water 2 (PW2) Project reached 1,000,000 pers..
PU
09/09ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Nassau Cruise Port Project
PU
09/05ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Projects between 1981-1990
PU
08/25ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Solar panel application project at the Çimtaş Steel facilitie..
PU
08/24ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Projects during the 1970s and 1980s
PU
08/23ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : signed contract with Socar for maintenance, renewal and repair wor..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 307 M - -
Net income 2022 279 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 5 690 M 5 690 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 21 119
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Average target price 1,17 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.27.35%5 690
VINCI-9.31%46 235
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.98%32 174
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 710
QUANTA SERVICES18.36%18 416
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.49%18 113