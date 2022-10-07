Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Public Announcement – 07 October 2022

ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. has no connection with the "Villa Park Gelibolu" project, which was announced on "tasinmazhaber.com" and "ncgholding.net" stating "ENKA Üretim A.Ş". as the contractor company. The people who made the announcements and the aforementioned project have no affiliation with ENKA. In this regard, we respectfully announce to the public that we have started to take the relevant actions to make the necessary corrections.
For your kind information.
ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş.
Disclaimer
