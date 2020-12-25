Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Sailing Team won the Istanbul Sailing Club (IYK) trophy once

In 2020, ENKA Sailing Team, once again and for the 7time in a row won the Istanbul Sailing Club (IYK) trophy which consisted of five races. The team completed the 4Bahçeşehir University trophy, consistsing of four races, with the first place in general ranking and for the 3time and became the trophy champion.

The team won the first place in the Presidential Cup Yacht Races group, which was held for the first time.

The club is planning to sponsor the Spring Race Week yacht race, which will be held in Göcek after Şarık Tara in 2021. The general evaluation winner of the race will be the owner of the special trophy designed by the students of ENKA Kocaeli Schools.

We would like to thank Çimtaş and Kasktaş group companies, financially supported our team in its 9th year.