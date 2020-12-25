Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Sailing Team won the Istanbul Sailing Club (IYK) trophy once

12/25/2020 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In 2020, ENKA Sailing Team, once again and for the 7th time in a row won the Istanbul Sailing Club (IYK) trophy which consisted of five races. The team completed the 4th Bahçeşehir University trophy, consistsing of four races, with the first place in general ranking and for the 3rd time and became the trophy champion.

The team won the first place in the Presidential Cup Yacht Races group, which was held for the first time.

The club is planning to sponsor the Spring Race Week yacht race, which will be held in Göcek after Şarık Tara in 2021. The general evaluation winner of the race will be the owner of the special trophy designed by the students of ENKA Kocaeli Schools.

We would like to thank Çimtaş and Kasktaş group companies, financially supported our team in its 9th year.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 14:14:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
09:15aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Sailing Team won the Istanbul Sailing Club (IYK) trophy ..
PU
12/23OUR YOUNG SWIMMER MERVE TUNCEL BROKE : 45:29 minutes in 1500m freestyle
PU
12/21ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : IFOP Projesi'nde 500.000 insan-saat kayıp günlü kaz..
PU
12/17ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : IFOP Project reached 500,000 person-hours without LTI
PU
12/09ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Morava Corridor Motorway Project Progress
PU
12/08ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : The 1st part of the Umm Qasr Multi-purpose Terminal, Con..
PU
11/26ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : has poured the first concrete of the High-Technology Mul..
PU
11/18ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : projects in the Russian Federation
PU
11/17INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION AGREEMENTS : Which Law Applies?
AQ
11/12ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : The Produced Water – 2 Project in Basra, Iraq
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 524 M - -
Net income 2020 453 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 5 420 M 5 419 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 20 407
Free-Float 29,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,97 $
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.5 419
VINCI SA-16.81%56 412
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-11.57%31 937
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.86%24 090
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.50%20 253
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.94%18 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ