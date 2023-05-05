Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The 16.5 km of the Morava Corridor Motorway Project was opened for public use

On 29 April 2023, the 16.5 km section of the Morava Corridor Motorway Project, which ENKA is undertaking with Bechtel, was opened for public use. The project consists of the construction of a 112 km, 4-lane dual-carriageway motorway in the south of the Republic of Serbia, from Pojate and up to Preljina in the north of Čačak, connecting central Serbia and Pan-European Corridors 10 and 11.

The project, which runs east-west in the West Morava River valley, is seen as a key enabler of the economic corridor to the industrial city of Kruševac.

The first two sections of the project were successfully completed with the harmonized contribution of over 2,100 pieces of equipment, 4,000 employees and 1,300 suppliers & subcontractors from various countries in compliance with BEJV's safety and quality standards.

Within the scope of the opening area, 8.6 million m3 of excavation, 3.4 million m3 of fill, 150,000 m3 of concrete, 175,000 tons of asphalt and 70,000 m of guardrail works were completed.