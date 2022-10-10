Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The Morava Corridor Motorway Project

The Morava Corridor Motorway Project of ENKA-Bechtel JV located in the West Morava Region of Serbia with approximately 112 km length is progressing rapidly. ENKA Pazarlama provided the equipment support during the bridge, overpass, underpass, excavation work, earth filling, concrete, subbase, asphalt and guardrail works carried out within the scope of the project. ENKA Pazarlama has supplied more than 200 machines for the project, consisting of Hitachi, Tadano, Dynapac, Palfinger, SDMO and BELL.