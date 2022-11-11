Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The Tengiz 3GP ME&I Project Has Reached 90% Completion

The 3GP Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Installation Works Project undertaken by Senimdi Kurylys LLP (ENKA-Bechtel JV) in Tengiz, Kazakhstan has reached 90% completion.

The number of employees working on the project is around 4,000. The project is through the completion phase with the focus being on safe systems turnover and post-mechanical completion work in 2023.

The project is in the completion stage of the utility areas that support the client's Pressure Boosting Facility with fuel gas introduction planned in January 2023. The progress of the Process Area construction surpassed 80%, and the delivery process is continuing for subsystems.

As of October 2022, the project has completed 21 out of 22 milestones for the Pressure Boosting Facility and one milestone for the 3GP Process Area.

Key achievements in 2022 include:

· PBF construction was completed and achieved mechanical completion on 960 subsystems.

· Additional works were awarded to support TCO's startup milestones (e.g., miscellaneous specialty cleaning scope, steam blows).

The project team continues to resiliently respond to the client requirements.