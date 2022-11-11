Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-09
21.36 TRY   +5.43%
10:42aEnka Insaat Ve Sanayi : The Tengiz 3GP ME&I Project Has Reached 90% Completion
PU
11/08Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Financial Report September 30, 2022
PU
11/08Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The Tengiz 3GP ME&I Project Has Reached 90% Completion

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 3GP Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Installation Works Project undertaken by Senimdi Kurylys LLP (ENKA-Bechtel JV) in Tengiz, Kazakhstan has reached 90% completion.

The number of employees working on the project is around 4,000. The project is through the completion phase with the focus being on safe systems turnover and post-mechanical completion work in 2023.

The project is in the completion stage of the utility areas that support the client's Pressure Boosting Facility with fuel gas introduction planned in January 2023. The progress of the Process Area construction surpassed 80%, and the delivery process is continuing for subsystems.
As of October 2022, the project has completed 21 out of 22 milestones for the Pressure Boosting Facility and one milestone for the 3GP Process Area.

Key achievements in 2022 include:
· PBF construction was completed and achieved mechanical completion on 960 subsystems.
· Additional works were awarded to support TCO's startup milestones (e.g., miscellaneous specialty cleaning scope, steam blows).
The project team continues to resiliently respond to the client requirements.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
10:42aEnka Insaat Ve Sanayi : The Tengiz 3GP ME&I Project Has Reached 90% Completion
PU
11/08Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Financial Report September 30, 2022
PU
11/08Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
10/10Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : The Morava Corridor Motorway Project
PU
10/07Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Steel and Çimtaş Shipyard completed work activiti..
PU
10/07Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Public Announcement – 07 October 2022
PU
10/03Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Precision Plant reached 3,000,000 person-hours without..
PU
09/24Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Projects between 2001-2010
PU
09/20Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Project Prishtine-Hani i Elezit Motorway in Kosovo
PU
09/16Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : First Research and Development Center in the Turkish construction ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 793 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 3 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 759 M 6 759 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 19 462
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.51.96%6 759
VINCI3.21%53 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.36%34 386
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.40%28 682
QUANTA SERVICES28.26%21 015
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.47%18 035