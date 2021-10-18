Log in
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The contract was signed for the prefabricate, install and erect all piping systems of the power island at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
ENKA UK Construction Ltd., a subsidiary of ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş., is contracted by one of the main contractors on the HPC Site to prefabricate, install and erect all piping systems of the power island at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station.

Work includes installation and erection of High Pressure (HP) Piping and prefabrication, delivery, installation and erection of Intermediate Pressure (IP) and Low Pressure (LP) piping systems associated with the power island, and provision of commissioning assistance.

Hinkley Point C is a 3,200 MW nuclear power station with two EPR reactors currently being constructed in Somerset, England. It is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years. The final investment decision and the start of construction took place in the second half of 2016.

GE is supplying the two conventional power islands for HPC, which include world's largest steam generator - the Arabelle turbine, and other critical equipment.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 989 M - -
Net income 2021 649 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 5 957 M 5 977 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 304
Free-Float 26,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Average target price 1,24 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.36.91%5 977
VINCI11.34%60 354
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.95%33 507
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 378
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.14%22 752
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.22.94%17 457