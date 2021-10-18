Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : The contract was signed for the prefabricate, install and erect all piping systems of the power island at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station

ENKA UK Construction Ltd., a subsidiary of ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş., is contracted by one of the main contractors on the HPC Site to prefabricate, install and erect all piping systems of the power island at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station.

Work includes installation and erection of High Pressure (HP) Piping and prefabrication, delivery, installation and erection of Intermediate Pressure (IP) and Low Pressure (LP) piping systems associated with the power island, and provision of commissioning assistance.

Hinkley Point C is a 3,200 MW nuclear power station with two EPR reactors currently being constructed in Somerset, England. It is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years. The final investment decision and the start of construction took place in the second half of 2016.

GE is supplying the two conventional power islands for HPC, which include world's largest steam generator - the Arabelle turbine, and other critical equipment.