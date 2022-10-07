Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-05
17.77 TRY   +3.80%
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Steel and Çimtaş Shipyard completed work activities for the Osmangazi Bridge Project
PU
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Public Announcement – 07 October 2022
PU
Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Precision Plant reached 3,000,000 person-hours without LTI
PU
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Steel and Çimtaş Shipyard completed work activities for the Osmangazi Bridge Project

10/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
ENKA's fully owned subsidiaries Çimtaş Steel (Gemlik Works) and Çimtaş Shipyard (Gölcük Yard) completed successfully and on time the fabrication and ground assembly activities for the Osmangazi Bridge Project. The bridge has a total length of 2,682 m with a main span of 1,550 m and a total weight of 52,000 tons.

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 12:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 083 M - -
Net income 2022 279 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 5 598 M 5 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 21 119
Free-Float 26,7%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 1,14 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.26.42%5 598
VINCI-12.22%45 261
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.97%32 751
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 357
QUANTA SERVICES17.35%18 910
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 213