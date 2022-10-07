Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Steel and Çimtaş Shipyard completed work activities for the Osmangazi Bridge Project

ENKA's fully owned subsidiaries Çimtaş Steel (Gemlik Works) and Çimtaş Shipyard (Gölcük Yard) completed successfully and on time the fabrication and ground assembly activities for the Osmangazi Bridge Project. The bridge has a total length of 2,682 m with a main span of 1,550 m and a total weight of 52,000 tons.
