  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : is the global driving force in its sectors

01/17/2022 | 08:25am EST
We are ENKA, the global driving force in our sectors. The core of more than 550 engineering and construction projects in more than 48 countries, with a historical value of more than 54 billion US dollars. The focal point of the combined energy of more than 20,000 employees worldwide. The center of a great flux of 4 fundamental business lines. With the pride and power of more than 60 years of experience, as a valued member of prestigious organizations, we are engineering and constructing the fundamental structures of our civilization.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 13:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 632 M - -
Net income 2021 568 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 6 100 M 6 107 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 099
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,12 $
Average target price 1,25 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.0.27%6 107
VINCI5.98%63 794
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.90%38 763
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%33 147
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.10%21 881
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.59%21 450