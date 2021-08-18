Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : is working on Misurata 650 MW & Tripoli West 671 MW Simple Cycle Power Plants

ENKA in consortium with Siemens is currently undertaking the projects of Misurata 650 MW Simple Cycle Power Plant and Tripoli West 671 MW Simple Cycle Power Plant in Libya.

The fast-track agreement was signed with the General Electricity Company of Libya in 2017 requiring to provide electricity to Libya as quick as possible therefore an aggressive schedule of 62 weeks is targeted for completion of the projects despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ENKA team worked on the design of the plants to satisfy client's needs while meeting the requirements of geographical conditions. The projects are designed to operate under the difficult conditions of Libya with the most reliable technology in the market.